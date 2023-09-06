The Autumn Paradise For Brits

By John Ensor • 06 September 2023 • 13:35

Cableway,at,Benalmadena. Credit: siete_vidas/Shutterstock.com

A picturesque town on Spain’s Costa del Sol is capturing the hearts of British tourists.

According to a recent survey by Tripadvisor, Benalmadena on Spain’s Costa del Sol has been highlighted as the top international destination for Brits in search of late-summer sunshine, writes the Express.

The British Love Affair With Benalmadena

The Summer Travel Index from Tripadvisor reveals that Benalmadena offers nearly 20km of inviting coastline, making it an idyllic spot for Brits who want to unwind by the ocean. The town is blessed with around 320 days of sunshine each year, making it a year-round destination.

The community has a strong British presence, with British expats constituting about 34 per cent of the town’s 17,300 population.

The Charm Of Benalmadena Pueblo

While the sandy beaches are undoubtedly a significant attraction, it’s Benalmadena Pueblo, also known as the ‘Old Village,’ that has garnered the most acclaim on Tripadvisor. One tourist noted, ‘Lovely quiet place. We did a walking tour around the pueblo and it’s very nice. The church is beautiful and well worth a visit. The view from the top is excellent.’

Another visitor added, ‘A beautiful old Spanish village. It is high up in the mountains and I could see the beach far below!’

Beyond the Beach: Other Attractions

Benalmadena isn’t just about the beaches. The town also features a lively marina teeming with bars and restaurants overlooking the water. Parque de la Paloma offers a green escape within the town.

For those travelling with children, the Butterfly Park is a delightful experience. Additionally, the Garden of Eagles provides an educational outing for those interested in birds of prey.

Alternative Destinations Or September

If Benalmadena isn’t on your list for an autumn getaway, Tripadvisor’s ranking also includes other noteworthy destinations:

Benalmadena, Spain

Georgioupolis, Greece

Peguera, Spain

Nerja, Spain

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Tel Aviv, Israel

Hammamet, Tunisia

Firostefani, Greece

Kiotari, Greece

Kommeno Bay, Greece