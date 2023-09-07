Airline Fined €31,000 For Passenger Injury In Alicante

By John Ensor • 07 September 2023 • 10:44

Alicante Airport. Credit: Sonia Bonet/shutterstock.com

A low-cost airline has been fined after a passenger was severely injured while leaving an aircraft in Alicante.

The accident occurred on February 7, 2020, when a passenger suffered significant injuries after a fall while disembarking a Ryanair flight between Sevilla and Alicante, writes ABC.

Court’s Verdict On Airline’s Liability

The Commercial Court of Sevilla has ruled that the airline must compensate the passenger with €30,793. The passenger, represented by lawyer Enrique Osuna of the Osuna Law Firm, had filed a lawsuit against the low-cost carrier, Ryanair. She sought €31,230 plus legal interest for the injuries sustained during her fall.

Details Of The Incident

The woman’s injuries were severe. She fractured her tibia and fibula, necessitating three days in hospital and two surgeries. The basis of her claim lies in the 1999 Montreal Convention.

This convention states the airline’s responsibility for injuries ‘suffered on board the aircraft or during boarding or disembarkation operations for any reason, unless the carrier proves that they are due to the negligence of the passenger or the improper action or omission of the person seeking compensation.’

Airline’s Defence And Court’s Response

In response, Ryanair denied all allegations. They claimed that the staircase was ‘in due condition, having given necessary and precise information and instructions’ for the passengers’ descent.

However, the court highlighted that the airline’s liability doesn’t hinge on the cause or its negligence. It’s based on the fact that the injury occurred on board or during boarding or disembarking. The court stated that the airline couldn’t prove the injury was due to ‘the negligence of the plaintiff or its improper action or omission.’

Breakdown Of The Compensation

The court ordered Ryanair to pay the passenger €30,793. This sum comprises €18,968 for personal injury, €1,202 for medical procedures, €10.17 for after-effects, and €604 for other expenses. However, the court excluded certain accommodation and pharmacy expenses, citing a ‘lack of justification.’