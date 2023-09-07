By Anna Ellis • 07 September 2023 • 14:56

Almería Embarks on a Grand Voyage to Seatrade Europe Fair. Image: Turismo de Almeria.

The Almería City Council, in a dynamic collaboration with the Port Authority of Almería (APA) is making waves this week at the prestigious Seatrade Europe Fair.

As the curtain rises on this remarkable event in Hamburg, Germany, running until September 8, the Port Authority of Almería (APA) takes centre stage, spotlighting its ambitions and potential in the world of cruise tourism.

Seatrade Europe, Europe’s most illustrious cruise event, promises to be a maritime spectacle, bringing together over 250 exhibitors, 300 distinguished cruise industry executives, and a projected attendance of more than 5,000 professional visitors hailing from over 40 countries.

At the helm of this mission is Rosario Soto, the president of the Port Authority of Almería, who sets the course by emphasising, “The main objective of this trade mission is to promote cruise traffic in our port and bring the port closer to the city, promoting Almería as a tourist destination to the leading luxury cruise companies.”

Over the three-day spectacle, replete with scheduled meetings with cruise lines and tour operators, the Almería delegation will artfully showcase the allure of Almería as a cruise stop through their campaign, ‘Almeria the Charm of the Undiscovered.’

This campaign will shine a light on a destination steeped in culture, heritage, gastronomy, and breathtaking landscapes, which includes Europe’s solitary desert and the mesmerizing Cabo de Gata Natural Park.

In this captivating setting, Almería’s representatives will unveil their new catalogue of excursions, a treasure trove of possibilities for cruise passengers eager to explore Almería.

It spans monumental routes, the rhythm of flamenco, visits to wineries, and olive oil mills, explorations of the enchanting greenhouses, a peek behind the scenes of film sets, and encounters with natural wonders like the awe-inspiring Pulpí Geode.

Moreover, the Port Authority of Almería will seize this opportune moment to convey its readiness for cruise stops, elaborating on planned projects to enhance its allure, focusing on both infrastructure and sustainable practices aimed at minimizing the environmental footprint of its activities.

In an impressive show of unity, the Port of Almería is making its presence felt at the fair alongside the Suncruise Andalucía Association, where they jointly command their respective booths.

These venues will serve as the epicentre for Almería’s delegation, where they will engage in strategic meetings, aiming to persuade cruise companies to include Almería in their future itineraries.

As an added highlight, the APA will actively participate in the official presentation of Málaga as the host city for Seatrade Cruise Med 2024, an event of immense significance in the cruise industry calendar.

They will also be a key contributor to the 3rd International Congress of Nautical Tourism and Cruises in Andalusia, orchestrated by Suncruise, scheduled for October 19 and 20 in Cádiz, with the Port Authority of Almería playing a prominent role.

Amid this bustling maritime activity, the Port Authority of Almería reports a remarkable 55.2 per cent surge in the number of passengers during the first seven months of the year, compared to the same period in 2022, tallying up to an impressive total of 3,398 passengers.

The port has welcomed a total of nine cruise ships, reflecting a 28.6 per cent upswing in arrivals from January to July, compared to the previous year.