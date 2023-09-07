Belgian Protesters Surprise Ryanair’s O’Leary With Cream Pies

By John Ensor • 07 September 2023 • 16:07
Ryanair Chief Michael O'Leary In Brussels.
Credit: Ryanair/X
The boss of budget airline Ryanair was the victim of a surprise attack today when he got hit by two cream pies.
On Thursday, August 7, in Brussels, Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary was left stunned as Belgian environmental activists targeted him with two cream pies during a media briefing, writes Aviation Source News.
While discussing a petition related to European airspace protection during ATC strike actions – a topic Ryanair has passionately debated recently – O’Leary was interrupted. As he stood next to a cardboard cut-out of EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, a female activist hurled a cream pie at him. As he dodged, she seized the chance to hit him again from behind.
The activists, in high spirits, exited the scene shouting, ‘Welcome to Belgium’ at the pie-covered Ryanair Michael O’Leary. An unruffled O’Leary quipped, ‘Unfortunately it was environmentalists and the cream was artificial. I invite passengers to come to Ireland where the cream is better!’
When news of the incident broke, Ryanair’s digital media team immediately bounced back with: ‘Warm welcome in Brussels today to celebrate RYR’s 7 new routes for Winter 23. Passengers so happy with our routes and petition that they’re celebrating with cake. We’ve got tasty low fares!’
Ryanair has been vocal about European overflight rights. A few months ago, on May 31, they submitted a petition with over 1.1 million signatures to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Titled ‘Protect Overflights: Keep EU Skies Open’, it represented passengers irked by the numerous disruptions due to Air Traffic Control strikes in European airspace.
Interestingly, as O’Leary pushes for overflight protection during European ATC strikes, Ryanair’s Belgium-based pilots are gearing up for more strikes.
Pilots stationed at Brussels-Charleroi Airport have declared a potential strike on September 14 and 15. This is planned to align with an airline shareholder Annual General Meeting in Dublin.
Should this strike proceed, it will mark the fourth such action by these pilots in under two months. These pilots are backed by the Belgian Cockpit Association, along with unions ACV Pulse and CNE.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.