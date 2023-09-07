By Aaron Hindhaugh • 07 September 2023 • 9:30

Benidorm. Credit: Serjunco/Shutterstock.com

Holidaymakers in Benidorm are being warned about the dangers of swimming in the sea, due to an increased number of fish attacks

It is believed that more than 15 people a day are reporting they have been attacked by a fish in the Mediterranean Sea and are forced to seek out first aid attention after being attacked in the ocean, with many claiming they have experienced bleeding from these bites.

The reason for the increased number of attacks in the ocean this summer is said to be down to the increased sea temperatures as global warming continues to have the world’s population in a chokehold as many of the most powerful people ignore its damaging effects.

Experts highlight dangers of Obladas attacks

Not everyone is going to be attacked if they go in the ocean during their holidays or permanent stay in Benidorm, however, experts have revealed that these Obladas fish are said to be attracted to Moles, warts, or small wounds on the skin, and older people are believed to be most at risk.

According to Spanish news outlet, ‘Informacion.es.’ people have reported that the Obladas fish are drawing blood from them while out in the sea and others claim to now have fish bite marks indented into their skin from this recent spate of attacks.

The sea’s temperature is said to be between 29 and 30 degrees, with experts claiming this is much higher than normal due to the scorching weather of this summer, and a spokesperson for Spain’s Department of Marine Species had this to say on the matter:

“This is a fish used to being fed. There may be a high population density and they do not run away from people, hence they peck at wounds.”

Holiday goers urged to be careful in Benidorm

It’s not just Benidorm that is experiencing these attacks with places such as the Costa Brava and Catalonia experiencing similar in previous years, meaning the Obladas are certainly not afraid of humans and will strike if they believe them to be a piece of food they’d like to eat.

One more step that experts have urged swimmers to take is to remove all jewelry that may shine as it could well attract the attention of Pomfrets, Golfer fish, or Bluefish and may result in similar attacks.