Costa Del Sol’s Helicopteros Sanitarios Praised By TV’s Rylan Clark Following His Mother Linda’s Emergency Surgery

THE Costa del Sol’s Helicopteros Sanitarios emergency service has been praised by the British television celebrity Rylan Clark.

They played an integral role after his 71-year-old mother Linda suffered a terrible during a visit to the popular region of southern Spain last week.

As a result, Linda had to undergo an operation on her leg and one of her arms. As her son explained in his social media posts, her surgery was made more tricky due to the fact that she is known to suffer from Crohn’s disease.

‘She might have broke an arm and a leg but she’s cost me an arm and a leg! LINDAS COMING HOME!! Massive thank you to the amazing team and surgeons at Helicopteros Sanitarios. Thanks for looking after my mum x’, Rylan posted on his Instagram account this Thursday, September 7.

He originally revealed his mother’s accident by writing last Friday 1: ”So, unfortunately, I took my mum away on her first holiday in a good few years and sadly she’s had quite a bad fall, resulting in her having to have surgery out here’.

‘She’s not in the best health with her other conditions and this has made it more complicated. My priority at the moment is my mum’, the 34-year-old continued.

Rylan had to pull out of his regular Radio 2 show, leaving Scott Mills to cover for him. ‘Cheers Scott for covering me at radio 2 and Thanks to the people out here that have sent their well wishes’, he wrote, adding: ”Praying for a successful surgery and a quick recovery. Will update you on mummy. Linda as and when I can x’.

Following Linda’s successful surgery, Rylan updated his followers by posting her image from the hospital showing her hands with a cannula in: ‘Mum is out of surgery. All went well. Asked me if she can still have a new driveway…. She’s deffo come round. Thanks for all your lovely messages x’.

Helicopteros Sanitarios had been a major player in getting his mother moved from the Costa del Sol back to the UK the television star revealed.

They operate a top quality 24-hours-a-day, 365-days-a-year healthcare service along the coast. It offers customers mobile services including emergency helicopters that are primed to be deployed to medical incidents at a moment’s notice.

The company provided the private jet that transported the pair back home again today. Images posted on social media by Rylan showed his mother being wheeled across the tarmac on a stretcher. She was accompanied by medical personnel and had a variety of medical devices attached to her.

Since appearing alongside her son on Celebrity Gogglebox in 2021, Linda has also become a popular character with her own fanbase.

She has battled Crohn’s disease since she was in her 30s. One in 1,200 people in the UK is affected by this disease, which is a chronic condition.

It causes inflammation of the lining of the digestive system, although it is most common in the intestines. Symptoms include diarrhoea, intense abdominal pain, weight loss and fatigue according to the NHS.