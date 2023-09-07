Manchester United Announce Signing Of World Cup Superstar

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 07 September 2023 • 9:00

A flag with Manchester United's badge blowing in the wind. Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com

Manchester United Women have completed the blockbuster signing of Japanese international and World Cup star, Hinata Miyazawa.

It’s certainly been a mixed bag of results and emotions for Man United manager Marc Skinner this summer having lost Ona Batlle and Alessia Russo on free transfers, but have managed to bring in the highly rated Brazilian international and former Barcelona star, Geyse.

The Red Devils certainly need more bodies to arrive before the close of the transfer window due to the nature of what their season is going to be looking like, especially in the opening stages as they will be competing on three fronts, the Women’s Super League, Continental Cup and for the first time ever, Champions League.

Man United announce signing of Miyazawa

Having European football on offer at Leigh Village is a major pulling factor when it comes to competing with rivals for signings, as has been shown by the completion of Miyazawa’s free transfer. This is because despite Liverpool doing the early running, it’s Man United who’ve landed the Japanese star.

Miyazawa was already well-established in Asian football, however, her dazzling displays at this summer’s World Cup announced her on the global stage as one of the most gifted players on the planet with a ball at her feet, accompanied by her eye for a goal and she is a deadly attacker.

Say hello to our newest Red: Hinata Miyazawa 👋🔴#MUWomen — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) September 6, 2023

While also helping Japan reach the quarter-finals and were only dumped out by eventual winners Spain – who they subsequently beat 4-0 in the group stages – Miyazawa was starring on a personal level and finished the tournament as the Golden Boot winner netting five times.

So, having landed her on a free transfer ahead of a WSL rival, Man United will be reveling in their good fortune this week, and the international superstar shared that excitement in her first interview with the club.

Skinner pulls off major transfer coup

She said: “I am truly very happy to be part of this wonderful family and this great team. I am really looking forward to getting started and hope my style of play will excite our fans.”

It remains to be seen where Miyazawa will fit into Skinner’s plans but given her versatility that was on show this summer, she will have little problem establishing herself as the latest Asian export to thrive in this hustle and bustle environment of English football.