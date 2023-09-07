By Aaron Hindhaugh • 07 September 2023 • 13:00

According to the Daily Telegraph, Manchester United are opening talks with Aaron Wan-Bissaka over a new contract to reward the player’s upturn in form.

Wan-Bissaka was a big-money signing under former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Man United splashing out £50 million for the full-back who had just one year of Premier League experience under his belt when Crystal Palace were more than happy to sanction his premature exit.

The former Palace man has had an interesting career at Old Trafford, never truly seen as the number one undisputed right back, which many would have expected due to his mammoth price tag, but under Erik ten Hag, he looks to be thriving once again.

Man United to offer Wan-Bissaka new contract

Last season, Wan-Bissaka was afforded 19 Premier League appearances for Man United and ranked fifth on WhoScored’s? season rankings, putting him ahead of players such as Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez, although there is one clear element in his game that still needs work.

A lot of people within football – including former teammate Wilfried Zaha – have spoken openly and glowingly about Wan-Bissaka’s defensive abilities and how he is probably the best one-on-one full-back in the league, if not the world, with his athletism and knowledge of when to tackle being top notch.

Zaha on Wan-Bissaka's last ditch tackle 😅 pic.twitter.com/C59pyEw6dx — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) January 19, 2023

However, a modern-day full-back is expected to do his defensive duties, while also being another attacking weapon in the opposition’s final third, and that’s something the Englishman has struggled with throughout his career managing just two goals and 12 assists (FBRef) since making his top-flight debut.

Last season was no different as the impressive defender failed to show up when it mattered going forward and didn’t manage to register a single goal or assist in the Premier League, but Ten Hag clearly believes that can be changed, otherwise, he wouldn’t be set to offer him a new deal.

Ten Hag happy to keep the £50 million defender

Wan-Bissaka signed for Man United back in 2019 on a five-year deal, so next summer would see him enter the free agent market, something the Red Devils are keen to avoid, especially when he has drummed up interest from Premier League sides in the last 12 months, mainly Crystal Palace.

So, if Ten Hag wishes to keep Wan-Bissaka he will definitely prove to be a useful member of the squad, but if that doesn’t work out, then at least he will be tied down to a long-term deal and thus, will bring in a good transfer fee in the near future.