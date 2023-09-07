By Aaron Hindhaugh • 07 September 2023 • 13:45

Manchester United - RichardJuliiart / Shutterstock.com

After a public outburst at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on social media, Jadon Sancho is now a prime target for an unnamed Saudi Arabian club.

Sancho was a long-time Man United transfer target with the Premier League outfit trying for two summers in a row to land the England international, and they finally got their man back in 2021 for £73 million but he certainly hasn’t been able to live up to that price tag.

There have been a lot of factors behind Sancho’s poor Man United form including now playing under a manager who didn’t buy him for his project and appears to not rate him as a player or his apparent lack of work ethic that goes into training sessions behind the scenes.

Also, the fact that he was absent for a prolonged period of time last season due to off-field and mental well-being problems, Sancho is certainly struggling to find his feet back in England having left rivals Manchester Cty in 2017 for Borussia Dortmund where he announced himself as a top prospect in European football.

Saudi Arabia look to sign Sancho before deadline

Things have now taken a turn for the worse in Sancho’s camp after his manager, Ten Hag, publicly slammed him on the weekend after the Red Devils’ latest league defeat and told the media Sancho was not playing at the minute due to a severe lack of commitment in training sessions, which don’t warrant a spot in the squad.

This forced a feisty response from Sancho who appeared to be sick and tired of taking public criticism and wanted to share his view on events, so he took to social media and asked people to not believe everything that they see and hear.

He said: “Please don’t believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week.

“I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, I’ve been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair!

“All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team. I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge.

“I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!”

Jadon Sancho faces unclear Man United future

It’s pretty clear that Sancho has now certainly burned down a fair few bridges with his manager at Man United, so, he may well end up being the next big prospect to ditch top-flight European football in favour of a move to the Middle East.

This is because the skillful England international is the subject of a big bid from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club, and depending on how seriously he and Ten Hag have fallen out, the Red Devils could well sanction this deal despite them being unable to bring in a replacement until January at the earliest.

It would be a sign of Sancho’s career tumbling down at a significant speed having gone from one of the most exciting and coveted wingers in Europe to plying his trade out in Saudi Arabia, which is a farcry from him registering 83 goal involvements for Dortmund.