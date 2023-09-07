Puzzle Solutions Edition 1992

By Eugenia • 07 September 2023 • 10:03

WORD SPIRAL

1 Bill; 2 Liar; 3 Runt; 4 Test; 5 Tram; 6 Meet; 7 Talc; 8 Clap; 9 Plug; 10 Guru; 11 Ugly; 12 Year; 13 Room; 14 Menu; 15 Unit; 16 Taco. COCONUT

QUICK QUIZ

1 Joseph; 2 Dresden; 3 Spiro Agnew; 4 Elizabeth Taylor; 5 Waterford; 6 Airedale; 7 Crossword; 8 Abominable snowman; 9 Crab; 10 Ice skating.

CRYPTIC

Across: 6 Sharing; 7 Colon; 9 Ledge; 10 Painter; 12 Storm-tossed; 14 Church-goers; 18 Conform; 19 Plant; 21 Cease; 22 By leaps.

Down: 1 Wheel; 2 Wright; 3 And; 4 Bounds; 5 Covered; 8 Faction; 11 Archery; 13 Theorem; 15 Refuse; 16 Roller; 17 Snips; 20 Rye.

QUICK

Across: 1 Near to; 7 Governor; 8 Aver; 10 Renege; 11 Rabies; 14 Tag; 16 Galas; 17 Wail; 19 Colon; 21 Gamin; 22 Janet; 23 Pest; 26 Topaz; 28 Joy; 29 Enamel; 30 Select; 31 Otis; 32 Tireless; 33 Operas.

Down: 1 Narrow; 2 Reveal; 3 Ogre; 4 Hexagon; 5 Anvil; 6 Dress; 8 Anti; 9 Egg; 12 Ban; 13 Eaves; 15 Romeo; 18 Argon; 19 Can; 20 Lit; 21 Gazelle; 22 Jam; 23 Polite; 24 Eyes; 25 Titles; 26 Testy; 27 Padre; 28 Jet; 30 So-so.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Tortoise, 7 Jurar, 8 Entregado, 9 Gin, 10 Pala, 11 Letras, 13 Bastón, 14 Peines, 17 Salvar, 18 Twig, 20 Del, 22 Therefore, 23 Socio, 24 Gallinas.

Down: 1 Tie up, 2 Rótulas, 3 Obey, 4 Spaces, 5 Frogs, 6 Frances, 7 Journey, 12 Folleto, 13 Baldosa, 15 New moon, 16 Careta, 17 Slack, 19 Greys, 21 Bell.

NONAGRAM

agin, gain, game, gamp, gape, gean, gear, germ, gimp, girn, gram, gran, grim, grin, grip, mage, magi, mega, page, pang, ping, prig, rage, rang, ring, anger, aping, gamer, gamin, gaper, grain, grape, grime, gripe, image, mange, marge, pager, prang, range, reign, arming, earing, engram, enigma, gainer, gamier, gamine, gapper, grippe, imager, magpie, maigre, manger, margin, mirage, paring, pigpen, pinger, pipage, ragmen, regain, epigram, gappier, genipap, mangier, mapping, perming, ramping, rapping, reaming, reaping, papering, PAMPERING.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE