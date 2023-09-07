Spain Shines In Global Top 10 Cities Ranking

By John Ensor • 07 September 2023 • 19:41

The old centre of Valencia. Credit: Alexey Fedorenko/Shutterstock.com

A recent poll has revealed that Spain has two of its cities in the top 10 list for the best quality of life.

Many factors, such as transportation, infrastructure, and cultural offerings, come into play. Ultimately, a city should be a haven where people can live, work, and play safely and comfortably. ‘Viajar’ magazine recently unveiled its list of the top cities to live in for 2023, and two Spanish cities have made the cut, writes OK Diario.

Key Indicators For Ranking

The study considered various quality indicators. These included medical care, transportation, gastronomy, housing, crime rates, cultural offerings, and diverse infrastructure.

The Hague Takes The Crown

The Hague in the Netherlands clinches the top spot. The city boasts a high purchasing power index, impressive safety and health metrics, and low travel time and pollution indices. ‘The green city by the sea,’ This is how The Hague is known in the Netherlands. The political centre of the country is renowned for its beaches, monuments, and bustling commercial district. Now, it also tops the list of cities with the best quality of life.

Valencia’s Rise To Fame

Valencia claims the fifth position. With commendable safety and health rates, Valencia has secured a proud fifth place in the global ranking. This year, Valencia is also commemorating the centenary of the death of one of its most illustrious citizens, Joaquin Sorolla. Numerous exhibitions are celebrating the brilliance of the ‘artist of light’ in Valencian museums.

Madrid’s Culture

Madrid stands tall at the eighth position. Its infrastructure, services, cultural and gastronomic offerings, coupled with a high safety index, have propelled Madrid into the ‘top 10’ of cities with the best quality of life. Among its cultural highlights in 2023 is the opening of the Gallery of the Royal Collections. This museum, already a recipient of 10 architecture awards, showcases 650 pieces of immeasurable value.

In addition to the two Spanish cities, the ‘Top 10 Cities’ list for the best quality of life in 2023 is a testament to global urban excellence.

The Hague (Netherlands)

Rotterdam (Netherlands)

Luxembourg (Luxembourg)

Vienna (Austria)

Valencia Spain)

Amsterdam (Netherlands)

Helsinki (Finland)

Madrid Spain)

Reykjavik (Iceland)

Copenhagen (Denmark)