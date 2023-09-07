Transfer News: Major Arsenal Star Agrees To Join Trabzonspor In Turkish Super Lig

By Chris King • 07 September 2023 • 21:42

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: amirraizat/Shutterstock.com

ARSENAL’S Nicolas Pepe has reportedly agreed terms with the Turkish Süper Lig side Trabzonspor.

The 28-year-old had apparently rejected lucrative offers from the Saudi Pro League, instead preferring to play in Turkey according to Fabrizio Romano, the respected Italian football expert.

He tweeted this evening, Thursday, September 7: ‘Contract terms fully agreed between Nicolas Pépé and Trabzonspor Deal expected to be sealed soon as he only wanted Trabzon — no to Saudi’.

Contract terms fully agreed between Nicolas Pépé and Trabzonspor 🟣🔵 Deal expected to be sealed soon as he only wanted Trabzon — no to Saudi. pic.twitter.com/3yu2jMmZW5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 7, 2023

Turkish sports journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu tweeted less than one hour ago that: ‘Nicolas Pepe will be at Istanbul Atatürk Airport at 03.45’.

Nicolas Pepe 03.45’de İstanbul Atatürk Havalimanı’nda olacak. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) September 7, 2023

Earlier today, the same reporter had announced: ‘Trabzonspor reached an agreement with Nicolas Pepe. As soon as he terminates his contract with Arsenal, a private plane will be sent to London!’.

🚨 Trabzonspor, Nicolas Pepe ile anlaşmaya vardı. Arsenal ile sözleşmesini feshettiği anda Londra’ya özel uçak yollancak! — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) September 7, 2023

Pepe arrived in 2019 from Lille in France

Pepe made a high-profile €80m move to the Emirates Stadium from Ligue 1 outfit Lille in 2019 but the French winger never made the expected impact in the Premier League.

In 112 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal, the one-time club-record signing managed 27 goals and provided 21 assists.

He spent last season on loan with Nice and returned to London with 12 months of his contract still to run. However, it was more than obvious that he was not part of Mikel Arteta’s revolution and was subsequently deemed surplus to requirements by the Gunners.

Arsenal have seen several players depart this summer

The Gunners have offloaded several players in the final weeks of the transfer window, which closed last Friday in the UK but ran until this Thursday in Turkey.

Folarin Balogun made the switch to AS Monaco in France after a highly successful loan spell with Reims last season. The American star returned to his parent club but was included in a group of players who would be allowed to leave if the right offer came in for them.

Granit Xhaka was the first one out of the exit doors this summer. The 30-year-old Swiss international midfielder is now playing in Germany’s Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen.

Scottish international defender Kieran Tierney secured a move to Real Sociedad in Spain’s La Liga, while 29-year-old goalkeeper Matt Turner signed for Nottingham Forest, as did the 23-year-old Portuguese full-back, Nuno Tavares.

Centre-back Rob Holding made the move across London to play for Crystal Palace, with another central defender, Ainsley Maitland-Niles heading to Olympique Lyon in Ligue 1.