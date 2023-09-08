By Jo Pugh • 08 September 2023 • 8:44

The charity saved the sight of 277 people. Credit: Calpe Town Hall

The Calpe charity dedicated to preventing blindness, Visió sense fronteres (Vision without Frontiers) recently concluded its most extensive blindness prevention campaign in Kenya to date.

The campaign, held in Makueni county in southern Kenya, marked a significant milestone for the organisation as it successfully conducted 277 cataract surgeries, surpassing its previous records.

Most of the patients had advanced cataracts that had severely impaired their vision, leaving them with limited sight.

Notably, the campaign also included paediatric cases, with the youngest patient being just seven years old. These cases involved complex cataracts resulting from trauma and necessitated longer surgical procedures.

The young patients underwent surgeries under general anaesthesia, highlighting the dedication of the medical team.

The Visió sense Fronteres expedition comprised of three ophthalmological surgeons, a nurse, and three optometrists who worked tirelessly from 8am to 8.30pm each day, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to their mission.

Local NGOs (non-governmental organisations), including Embracing the World Kenya, played a crucial role in patient selection, and the support of the county governor and Lukenya University further enhanced the campaign’s impact.

Isabel Signes, the charity’s coordinator, expressed her immense satisfaction with the campaign’s outcomes, emphasising the team’s ability to fulfill their mission by providing life-changing surgeries to all of the patients selected for the cataract operations.

Despite the long and challenging days, the medical professionals returned home with empty suitcases and hearts filled with gratitude for the smiles, looks of appreciation, and the positive impact they had on so many lives.

The collaboration between Calpe council and Visió sense Fronteres continued in this noble endeavour, reflecting the community’s commitment to making a difference in the lives of those in need.

The campaign in Kenya stands as a testament to the power of solidarity and compassion in the fight against preventable blindness.

The campaign was also carried out in 2022.