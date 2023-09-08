By Jo Pugh • 08 September 2023 • 8:44
The charity saved the sight of 277 people. Credit: Calpe Town Hall
The Calpe charity dedicated to preventing blindness, Visió sense fronteres (Vision without Frontiers) recently concluded its most extensive blindness prevention campaign in Kenya to date.
The campaign, held in Makueni county in southern Kenya, marked a significant milestone for the organisation as it successfully conducted 277 cataract surgeries, surpassing its previous records.
Notably, the campaign also included paediatric cases, with the youngest patient being just seven years old. These cases involved complex cataracts resulting from trauma and necessitated longer surgical procedures.
The young patients underwent surgeries under general anaesthesia, highlighting the dedication of the medical team.
The Visió sense Fronteres expedition comprised of three ophthalmological surgeons, a nurse, and three optometrists who worked tirelessly from 8am to 8.30pm each day, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to their mission.
Local NGOs (non-governmental organisations), including Embracing the World Kenya, played a crucial role in patient selection, and the support of the county governor and Lukenya University further enhanced the campaign’s impact.
Isabel Signes, the charity’s coordinator, expressed her immense satisfaction with the campaign’s outcomes, emphasising the team’s ability to fulfill their mission by providing life-changing surgeries to all of the patients selected for the cataract operations.
The collaboration between Calpe council and Visió sense Fronteres continued in this noble endeavour, reflecting the community’s commitment to making a difference in the lives of those in need.
The campaign in Kenya stands as a testament to the power of solidarity and compassion in the fight against preventable blindness.
The campaign was also carried out in 2022.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
