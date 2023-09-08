By Jo Pugh • 08 September 2023 • 9:27

Hugo will perform non-invasive surgery in Elche. Credit: Medtronic

The Ministry of Health has successfully purchased a highly anticipated non-invasive surgical robot, which will be used in procedures at Elche hospital.

This cutting-edge technology, known as Hugo, came with a price tag of €2.3 million and was supplied by Medtronic Ibérica, the company responsible for marketing this innovative surgical tool.

The robot’s initial application will focus on urology and gynaecology procedures, reported Alicante Plaza on Friday, September 8.

Hugo, the four-armed surgical robot, enhances precision during minimally invasive surgeries, allowing the surgeon to control it via joystick alongside an assistant.

This technology not only improves surgical precision but also leads to better postoperative outcomes, with reduced complications and shorter hospital stays.

It is expected that robotic surgery will become increasingly prevalent in the healthcare sector, with the potential to expand into various medical specialities in the future.

The robot boasts a large high-definition 3D screen complete with 3D glasses for the surgeon and observers.

Additionally, it includes tracking systems, touch monitors, and simulation hardware for surgeon training purposes.

The robotic surgery equipment encompasses an open console for the surgeon, four modular robotic arms, a vision tower, a simulator, an insufflator, and a video recorder.

This investment in cutting-edge technology, along with other recent acquisitions such as linear accelerators, resonances, and a CT scan, underscores the commitment of the General Hospital of Elche to providing advanced healthcare solutions.

Although the former Health Minister had initially indicated an expected arrival date for the robot in April or May, the procurement process ultimately concluded during the summer months.

The cost amounted to €2,376,440 with €1.8 million allocated for the purchase of the robot itself and the remaining half a million euros designated for its maintenance and supplies.

The decision to acquire this robotic surgical system was made in response to requests from the hospital and its surgical team.

It forms part of a larger initiative involving the acquisition of five robotic systems for hospitals across the region, originally budgeted at €6.7 million.

These hospitals include the Hospital Clínico Universitario, Dr. Peset, Arnau de Vilanova in València, the Universitario de la Ribera in Alzira, and the General Hospital of Elche, with funding provided by the European Feder funds, totaling €13.5 million.