Former Finnish PM, Sanna Marin’s Bold Move to Tony Blair’s Institute

By John Ensor • 08 September 2023 • 15:35

Former Finnish PM: Sanna Marin. Credit: sannamarin/Instagram.com

LESS than a week ago Finland’s ex-prime minister announced she was leaving parliament to focus on a surprising new career move.

Sanna Marin, who faced a narrow election defeat in April, is set to join the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, a prominent policy think tank in London, spearheaded by the UK’s former Prime Minister, Tony Blair, writes BNN, Friday, September 8.

A New Chapter For Marin

Speaking of her new challenge she announced on Instagram: ‘I am now turning a new page in my life. Sometimes you have to let go of the old so that something new can take its place. I am grateful and humbled that I have been able to lead the party from the front. Now is the time to get back in line with the others. Forward. For human rights, freedom, equality and democracy.’

At 34, Marin became the globe’s youngest prime minister in 2019. Her leadership during tumultuous periods, such as the COVID-19 crisis and the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, earned her global acclaim. She also played a pivotal role in Finland’s move towards considering NATO membership, ending its military neutrality.

Marin’s Shift To Global Policy

After the April election setback, Marin relinquished her role as the head of the centre-left Social Democrats. She’s now in the process of formally resigning from parliament to begin her journey with Blair’s institute.

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change is celebrated for its efforts in tackling global dilemmas, from climate crises to economic disparities and governance challenges. Marin’s association with this institution indicates her dedication to global policy formulation and addressing urgent global matters.

‘I feel that this assignment is such that it will benefit the whole of Finland as well,’ Marin expressed during her revelation. This statement emphasises her conviction that her contributions will positively influence both Finland and the wider world.

Marin’s Noteworthy Prime Ministerial Stint

Marin’s ascent to Finland’s top political position in 2019 was ground-breaking. Her youthful energy marked a fresh phase in Finnish politics. She adeptly managed the COVID-19 pandemic, introducing timely lockdowns and economic relief measures. Finland’s proactive approach under her guidance was lauded globally, setting a benchmark for pandemic handling.

Champion For Ukraine

Marin’s prime ministerial tenure was also defined by her staunch support for Ukraine during Russia’s aggressive actions. As the situation in Eastern Europe intensified, she became a strong voice advocating for Ukraine’s rights and territorial boundaries.

Her commitment wasn’t just verbal; Finland, led by Marin, extended humanitarian assistance and diplomatic support to Ukraine, showcasing her dedication to upholding global standards and aiding nations under threat.

Finland’s NATO Consideration

One of Marin’s most impactful decisions was steering Finland towards contemplating NATO membership, breaking away from its historical neutral stance. Under her guidance, Finland began dialogues about deepening ties with NATO, indicating a desire to bolster its defence alliance.

Marin’s Future In Politics And Europe

As Marin transitions to her role at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, speculation about her future in Finnish politics and European roles is rife. While she hasn’t dismissed the idea of re-entering politics or pursuing influential European roles, she clarified she has no immediate plans in that direction.

Nevertheless, her potential re-entry into Finnish politics or European engagements remains a focal point for enthusiasts and analysts. With her vast experience and global stature, Marin is poised to influence Finland’s political scene and beyond.