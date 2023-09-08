How Will You Remember Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II?

By John Ensor • 08 September 2023 • 10:02

Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: Royal.uk

TODAY marks one year since the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, for many, it will be a time to reflect on her dedicated service and the example she gave to the whole nation.

On Friday, September 8, following King Charles’ message, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak led tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. In a statement, he said: ‘Today, on the solemn anniversary of the passing of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, our thoughts are with His Majesty King Charles III and the whole Royal Family.’

Gratitude For The Queen’s Service

The prime minister continued: ‘With the perspective of a year, the scale of Her Late Majesty’s service only seems greater. Her devotion to the nations of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth only seems deeper. And our gratitude for such an extraordinary life of duty and dedication, only continues to grow.

‘I treasure my memories of those occasions when I met Her Late Majesty, in particular the private audience I had with her at Buckingham Palace before presenting my first Budget as Chancellor. I was struck by her wisdom, by her incredible warmth and grace, but also her sharp wit.

‘People across the UK – whether they had the good fortune to meet Her Late Majesty or not – will be reflecting today on what she meant to them and the example she set for us all. We will cherish those memories.

‘The bond between country and monarch is sacred. It endures. So, while we continue to mourn Her Late Majesty’s passing, we should be proud that this remarkable legacy of service – and this remarkable bond – continues to grow today under the reign of His Majesty The King.’

Heartfelt Tributes From The Public

One year on, and people’s fond memories of Her Majesty are still fresh in their minds, with many posting messages on The Royal Family Facebook page. Carlos Nunez wrote: ‘One of the best monarchs in recent history. She provided great dignity and gravitas to the role.’

Another messaged: ‘Even though I’m not British, HRM Queen Elizabeth II her wittiness, her grace, her charisma, her loyal public service & her pure smile will always be imprinted inside my heart.’

Carol Dutton posted: ‘I miss her presence, grace and strength. There will never be another like her and I am so very proud that she was (still is to me) my beloved Monarch.’

One beautifully simple comment from Steve Goodfellow summed up what many feel: ‘Send Her Victorious.’

Her memory remains a beacon of grace, dedication, and leadership, forever cherished in the hearts of many.