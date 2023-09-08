By Aaron Hindhaugh • 08 September 2023 • 9:15

Manchester United's famous stadium, Old Trafford.

Manchester United have been forced to come out and apologise after news emerged of them welcoming and celebrating former Women’s team manager and renowned pedophile Geoff Konopka.

While Erik ten Hag was appearing to get things back on track last season with a top-four finish and Carabao Cup final victory, off the pitch things couldn’t have got much worse for Man United with a string of issues hovering over them for the last 12 months.

Mason Greenwood – who was never cleared of sexual assault charges despite what Getafe say – is still employed by the club despite the glaringly obvious evidence which is widely accessible on social media of what he did to his girlfriend, and there were even plans for him to be integrated back into the first team.

Man United apologise for inviting pedophile to WSL game

There has been an ongoing takeover saga that’s engulfed the entire fanbase, and while many want the Glazers out of the club, they could well be replaced by a Qatari investment group, which would certainly raise significant issues surrounding human rights violations, as Newcastle United fans can vouch for, is not a pleasant place to be put into.

However, what has emerged in the past 24 hours could well be a new-found low for Man United as they willingly invited, celebrated and made disgraced pedophile Konopka to a game last year, despite him previously being on the sex offenders register and served time in prison.

Konopoka was the first-ever manager of Man United’s Women’s team from 1983 to 2001 and in turn, was celebrated for his role in helping the Women’s game during his tenure with the Red Devils, which makes it even more bizarre and unbelievable that his former employers were not aware of his convictions.

Manchester United have apologised for inviting Geoff Konopka to a WSL match last season. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 7, 2023

Man United have since come out and apologsied for their part in having Konopka at a game and celebrating him despite being convicted of indecent assault and gross indecency against girls aged under 16 and 14 and is also banned by the FA from coaching or being involved with any team due to his horrific and disgusting past.

Yet another damning off-field issue involving Man United

The disgraced ex-coach attended a WSL game against Everton last year, with thousands of families, women, and young girls all completely unaware there was a pedophile among them while they tried to support and watch their heroes on at Old Trafford for a special occasion.

Former Man United players were concerned about Konopka’s presence and emailed the club urgently to inform them of what they had done by inviting him to a game. It’s completely tone-deaf for Man United to have done what they did last season, and only shines a poor light on the Red Devils, something that’s happened quite often in recent times.