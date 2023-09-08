By Aaron Hindhaugh • 08 September 2023 • 9:00

Manchester United takeover. Image Tatohra/ Shutterstock.com

A fresh development has emerged concerning the future of Jadon Sancho with Manchester United blocking his potential move to Saudi Arabia.

Sancho was left out of Manchester United’s previous matchday squad due to his lack of effort and work rate in training according to manager Erik ten Hag, who slammed the Engaldn international after their dramatic defeat away to title-chasing Arsenal.

That was a story in itself as many came out to Sancho’s defence, especially as he took time out last season to work on both his physical and mental health, which didn’t play on Ten Hag’s mind as he called out a young player who is clearly struggling to apply himself in the Premier League.

Sancho didn’t hold back following Ten Hag’s outburst as he took to social media and asked fans of his and Man United to not believe everything that they see and hear in the media, in regards to what he’s doing and how he behaves behind the scenes.

Man United reject Jadon Sancho offer

Despite showing huge amounts of talent over in the Bundesliga prior to his move back to Manchester, Sancho has failed to live up to the hype with only nine goals and six assists in the league as of right now, so it’s no surprise that he has been tipped with an exit in recent times.

When the English summer transfer window was still open, it was claimed that big-spending Chelsea were contemplating whether to sign the winger, although it’s come out in more recent days the Blues were seemingly put off by his alleged attitude and behind-scenes issues.

While Chelsea were put off by Sancho earleir this summer, Al Ettifaq are very keen on bringing the England international over to Saudi Arabia and playing under former Liverpool great, Steven Gerrard, although they are going to have to fight very hard.

Sancho remains in limbo at Man United

That is because, in the last 24 hours, an update has emerged which claims Man United rejected an initial loan offer from Al Ettifaq for Sancho, which would have included a £50 million obligation to buy next summer, meaning the Red Devils would only lose about £25 million worth of value.

Man United would have likely preferred to sell Sancho when the English window was still open as they could’ve recruited a replacement, and if they couldn’t then they’d likely prefer cash upfront instead of this time next year, so they could prepare for January and bringing in an attacking ace.

It remains to be seen if Al Ettifaq will go back in for Sancho this month, but what is for sure is that the England international has a lot of hurdles to overcome if he is to reinstate himself into the Man United first team.