Mother Kills Her Disabled Son In Valencia By Feeding Him Porridge Laced With Poison

By Chris King • 08 September 2023 • 20:40

Policia Nacional vehicle. Credit: P P Photos/Shutterstock.com.

IT has been revealed that a woman killed her son in a hotel room in Valencia by mixing a toxic substance into his porridge before he consumed it.

This fact was confirmed on Friday, September 8, in a statement by forensic officers from Valencia’s National Police force. It followed an inspection of the room where the 25-year-old man with a mental disability was found alongside his mother.

The incident is thought to have occurred in a hotel located on Avenida Les Corts Valencianes on August 30. A call was subsequently placed to the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU) 091 number at around 3:40 p.m. on September 1 – two days after they died – by an employee who discovered the bodies.

Police officers found two lifeless bodies in a hotel room

After deploying officers to the location, on arrival at the room in question, police officers found the body of a man lying on the bed. The lifeless body of a woman was also on the floor. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation was immediately launched by the National Police to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the mother and her son, according to lasprovincias.es.

When the two bodies were first found, everything indicated that both had died of poisoning. After the first investigations were completed, the Police determined that the 54-year-old woman poisoned her son.

A bag with the remains of a possible toxic substance was found in the hotel room and was sent to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Valencia for analysis.

There was also an empty container in which the woman would have probably mixed the poison with a porridge, according to the investigations.

The mother gave her son porridge laced with a toxic substance

She reportedly achieved this by feeding him a porridge that contained a toxic substance, and then, she also ingested it to commit suicide.

According to the police, the mother did not leave a suicide note but they suspect that she committed altruistic filicide, thinking that the death of the disabled young man would prevent his further suffering.

Paz Velasco, a criminologist and professor at the International University of Valencia (UIV), believed that suffering from depression made the Colombian national want to end both of their lives.

‘They consider that they cannot abandon their children and leave them alone in the world, so they end the lives of their loved ones before committing suicide’, he suggested.

It was also discovered during the course of investigations that the mother frequently took her son away on trips to rest and disconnect.

As a result, when the pair were absent for 48 hours, the father did not suspect anything out of the ordinary and had no reason to report them missing as he believed they had simply gone away for a few days as always.