Royal Protest Sparks National Outrage

By John Ensor • 08 September 2023 • 17:38

Image of Anti-monarchy protest. Credit: Nomoreroyals/X

On a day which marks the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, an opportunist anti-monarchy group staged a protest outside the gates of Buckingham Palace.

On Friday, September 8, a year after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, an anti-monarchy group named ‘No More Royals’ staged a controversial protest outside Buckingham Palace. This act coincided with the time many Britons were paying their respects by placing flowers at the palace gates, writes GB News.

The group announced their intentions on social media, stating, ‘The 8th of September marks a year of Charles’ reign. Join No More Royals outside Buckingham Palace at 1 pm on 8/9/23 to demand an end to the imperialist monarchical system.’ This announcement was paired with a poster that simply read, ‘Rally to mark one year of Charlie’s reign and demand No more Royals.’

Public Outcry On Social Media

The public was quick to voice their disapproval. One individual commented, ‘Disgusting. His mother died. How would you feel if people paraded on the anniversary of the death of a loved one of yours?’

Another added, ‘No thanks. I admire, respect and like the Royal family. In a world where so many don’t stand for decency and strong values, the Royal family bring stability.’

A third questioned the group’s timing: ‘How sad and heartless to stage this on the anniversary of HMTheQueen death.’ while another added: ‘Really? Today, Shame on you.’

The group posted a photograph which showed a banner being held aloft by a solitary figure, which garnered hoots of derision on their social media platform.

Commenting on the image one person wrote: ‘What a loser, can’t even say bunch of losers cause no one turned up, this was planned three weeks ago, how embarrassing.’

Another sarcastically added: ‘Judging from the turnout the future looks promising for you guys. Keep it up xxx.’

Finally one person got personal in their condemnation: ‘One person (with rickets) turned up.’

The Royal Family Remembers

Today’s protest is not the only event marking the anniversary. The late Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral at the age of 96, surrounded by her loved ones. The royal family is commemorating the day in various ways.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are attending a service at Balmoral, the very place where the late Queen passed away on September 8, 2022.

Meanwhile, William and Kate are in Wales, visiting St Davids Cathedral for a private service in memory of the late Queen. They released a heartfelt statement, ‘Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C.’

In a touching gesture, Prince Harry made an unexpected visit to St George’s Chapel, the resting place of both Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.