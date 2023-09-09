By Jo Pugh • 09 September 2023 • 10:05

The Minister Raquel Sánchez inaugurated the line. Credit: X/Raquel Sánchez

A newly inaugurated rail line spanning 21.5 kilometres from Xátiva to the La Encina junction commenced operation on Saturday, September 9.

This significant development is expected to reduce travel time by half an hour and facilitate seamless connectivity between Alicante and Valencia within one hour, as well as Alicante and Castellón within two hours.

With a substantial investment of €505 million by the Ministry of Transport, this project is poised to have a transformative impact.

Acting Minister Raquel Sánchez, during her visit to the Xàtiva railway station, highlighted that this new route will lead to a threefold increase in passenger traffic between Alicante and Valencia, ultimately benefiting over a million individuals, reported Alicante Plaza.

The inauguration of this route, in addition to the L’Alcúdia de Crespins-Moixent route, marks a pivotal milestone in ensuring robust transportation connections between the southeastern and northeastern regions of the Iberian Peninsula, as well as with Europe.

Moreover, it serves as a crucial link that enables high-speed rail travel between the three major capitals of the Valencian Community.

This route is a fundamental infrastructure to guarantee connections between the southeast and northeast of the peninsula and with Europe and to connect the Valencian Community by high speed.

It will allow all rail traffic to be diverted while the works to adapt to the international gauge of the double track platform that traditionally connected Xàtiva and the Encina junction are carried out.

As well as this work, the second phase is being addressed, which consists of adapting the double-track railway route to high speed, which will make it possible to connect the three capitals of the Community in standard gauge, with an investment of €245 million.

The installation of acoustic protection is planned for the Nudo de la Encina-Xàtiva-València section, as are the necessary actions to adapt Xàtiva station for the arrival of high-speed trains.