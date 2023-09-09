By Anna Ellis • 09 September 2023 • 16:00

Almería's Sizzling Summer: A Tourism Assessment. Image: Ayuntamiento de Almeria / Facebook.

As September unfolds in Almeria, it’s time to take stock of the city’s scorching summer months, the peak of tourist activity.

In this sunny Andalusian paradise, August has just drawn to a close, and the numbers are in and they tell a story of a thriving tourist season that outshone the previous year.

The headline act is the remarkable average occupancy rate, which clocked in at an impressive 89 per cent for August.

That’s two points higher than the same month in 2022, where it stood at a respectable 87 per cent.

The star performers in this uptick were the hotels in El Toyo, which witnessed the most significant surge in occupancy compared to the previous year.

Delving deeper into August, the Almería Tourism Office‘s numbers paint a vivid picture.

They almost mirror the figures from a year ago, assisting a total of 4,935 individuals during this bustling month.

Of these, 1,235 were Almería locals, seeking information on the Fair, event schedules, and local attractions, while 66 hailed from the province.

The bulk of the crowd consisted of 2,679 domestic tourists, while 865 international visitors graced the city’s streets.

International tourists accounted for 17.50 per cent of August’s influx, with France leading the pack at nearly 40 per cent, closely followed by the United Kingdom, Germany, and Italy.

National tourists made up the lion’s share at 82.50 per cent, with Madrid sending the most tourists, trailed by Barcelona, Valencia, and Zaragoza.

July, despite the distraction of the country’s general elections, saw a commendable 81 per cent hotel occupancy rate.

During this month, the Tourism Office extended its hospitality to 2,792 individuals, including 673 from abroad, predominantly from France, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

As for domestic tourists, Almería remained a hotspot, with Madrid leading the charge, accompanied by Barcelona, Seville, Zaragoza, and Valencia.

In June, Almería boasted an average hotel occupancy rate of 77 per cent, holding steady with the previous year.

Notably, this year saw the opening of hotels like Vértice Indalo and Cabo de Gata Beach in June, a deviation from the 2022 timeline.

Surprisingly, German tourists took the top spot among foreign visitors for the first time since March 2019, edging out the French and the British.

Throughout June, the Tourism Office was a hive of activity, assisting 2,215 individuals, with 639 from abroad and 1,300 domestic visitors.

These numbers paint a vivid portrait of Almería’s tourism landscape, where international and national visitors converge to soak in the sun, culture, and vibrant atmosphere of this Spanish gem.