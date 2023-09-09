Legendary British Comedy Impressionist Mike Yarwood Passes Away Aged 82

By Chris King • 09 September 2023 • 0:30

THE legendary British comedy impressionist Mike Yarwood died this Friday, September 8, at the age of 82.

A tweet on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Royal Variety Charity announced: ‘We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of the legendary comedian and impersonator, #MikeYarwood, OBE. Mike leaves behind an immeasurable void in the entertainment industry. We send our deepest condolences to Mike’s family, his many friends and fans. RIP’.

Yarwood an ever-present on British television screens during the 1960s and 1970s. His shows, featuring impressions of the day’s most prominent political figures including Harold Wilson and Edward Heath, as well as famous public figures like Brian Clough, attracted huge viewing audiences.

He held the record for the largest-ever Christmas Day viewing figures

According to the charity, a massive total of 21.4 million viewers tuned in to watch The Mike Yarwood Show on Christmas Day in 1977. It still holds the record for the largest-ever audience for a TV show on December 25.

The well-loved performer had several hit shows that included ‘Will the Real Mike Yarwood Stand Up?’, ‘Look: Mike Yarwood’, ‘Mike Yarwood in Persons’ and of course, ‘The Mike Yarwood Show’.

During the 1980s his career took a nosedive and started to decline. His later years were spent living in Brinsworth House, a residential and nursing retirement home set up by the Royal Variety Charity in the southwest London suburban district of Twickenham. It catered for former theatre and entertainment professionals.

Among those to pay tribute to the talented star was TalkTV host Piers Morgan, who tweeted: 'Sad news. Massive TV star when I was growing up, and such a gifted comedian & impressionist. RIP Mike, and thanks for all the laughs'.

‘I shall sorely miss Mike. Our brilliant chats and our proper belly laughs. There was no one like him before, and none like him left. A real gentle man and a truly unique, one-of-a-kind. Rest in Peace’, posted Peter Hinton, the operations manager at the Royal Variety.

'I shall sorely miss Mike. Our brilliant chats and our proper belly laughs. There was no one like him before, and none like him left. A real gentle man and a truly unique, one-of-a-kind. Rest in Peace', posted Peter Hinton, the operations manager at the Royal Variety.

Kate Robbins, the renowned female comedy impressionist also paid tribute, posting: ‘So sad to hear the great #MikeYarwood has died. I was lucky enough to work with him in the 80s. The guv’nor of impressionists. When I was Sarah Brightman to his Cliff Richard we could hardly get anything done for laughing so much. Thanks, Mike. You were always a star to me’.

