Bulldozer Bandits Rob Two Banks In Spanish Town

By John Ensor • 09 September 2023 • 12:15
Bank robbers on camera.
Credit: GuardiaCivil.es
Criminals used extreme measures to carry out two bank heists in a small Spanish town.
In the little town of Borox, Toledo, in two separate incidents a brazen gang attempted to rob two ATMs, a mere fortnight apart, using an excavator. Their audacious attempts, however, were in vain, as they failed to secure the cash on both occasions, according to a report by the Guardia Civil, on Saturday, September 9.
The initial heist took place at the end of May. Four masked individuals arrived with an excavator and a stolen vehicle. One operated the machinery to extract the ATM, while the others prepared to grab the cash. But when alarmed locals promptly informed the Guardia Civil, the culprits fled, leaving the money untouched.
Merely two weeks later, the gang employed the same tactic. This time, they successfully removed the bank’s safe using the excavator. Yet, they were forced to abandon it just a short distance away. Guardia Civil officers, arriving soon after, found the safe untouched and swiftly retrieved the €4,000 inside.
Further investigations by the Judicial Police Unit of the Guardia Civil in Toledo unveiled that these four were part of a larger, more intricate criminal group. This group, including a fifth member, had been burgling homes since 2021, leaving a trail of victims in their wake.
Their criminal activities escalated to bank robberies. The diligent officers managed to identify all involved and have linked them to at least 23 crimes. These range from bank heists, home burglaries, vehicle thefts, to even drug trafficking.
Two house burglaries were particularly notable. In one, they stole two shotguns, and in another, a pistol, indicating their potential for violence.
After gathering ample evidence and weeks of meticulous probing, the officers arrested the five gang members. They were handed over to the judicial authorities. During four house searches, authorities recovered €2,000 in cash, providing some relief to the affected community.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
