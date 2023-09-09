By Aaron Hindhaugh • 09 September 2023 • 13:45

Credit: EWN

Wanted terror suspect and on-the-run fugitive, Daniel Khalife, has been captured and arrested by the Metropolitan police following a manhunt.

The former soldier turned apparent spy and suspected terror threat, had been on the run since he escaped from prison earlier this week by clinging onto the bottom of a food van while wearing a cook’s uniform, but it’s been to no avail following his capture in West London.

It seemed to be a frustrating and prolonged manhunt for Khalife as the Met struggled to get a grasp on where he could be, mainly down to his army training that would have enabled him to cope better without contact with the wider world and being on his own than many other prisoners.

However, in the last 12 hours, there had been a confirmed sighting of Khalife walking away from a food van, one that was very similar to the one that was used by the ex-solider to escape from prison and this was then followed by several other sightings by people in the public.

Wanted terror suspect arrested in London

This then allowed the police to hone in on a specific area they believed Khalife to be in and thus, managed to arrest the fugitive who had been evading them this week, and he will now likely be detained indefinitely until his trial is over.

Khalife is now in police custody and the police have confirmed that they will release further information on his arrest in due course, to help paint a better picture for the public.

Escaped UK Terror Suspect Spotted Amid Ongoing Manhunthttps://t.co/tKKbDnJmsA — Euro Weekly News (@euroweeklynews) September 9, 2023

Armed officers were reportedly seen searching the Chiswick this morning with police dogs and officers were said to be stopping and searching cars in the same area.

They also asked members of the public to open their car boots and allow police to search them, while others were asked to show proof of ID as they attempted to stop Khalife in his tracks.

Police use the public’s help to capture escaped prison

The former soldier’s family had previously urged the 21-year-old to turn himself in as the public deserved to be at rest and he must do the best thing, especially given the serious charges he was facing, including:

‘Devising a fake bomb that consisted of canisters and several wires during his time in the Stafford barracks before he then faced a second charge accusing him of eliciting personal information from a Ministry of Defence information system about members of the armed forces during his service in August 2021.’