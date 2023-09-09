Escaped UK Terror Suspect Spotted Amid Ongoing Manhunt

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 09 September 2023 • 9:40

Credit: txking/Shutterstock.com

The United Kingdom’s terror suspect and on-the-run fugitive, Daniel Khalife, has reportedly been spotted out in public for the first time since his escape from prison.

There has reportedly been a confirmed sighting of escaped fugitive, Khalife, who is believed to be a terror suspect, with the police believing that this could well be a significant step forward in their – so far – unsuccessful manhunt which has consumed large parts of London.

This sighting came from the public who informed the police they had spotted a man that fitted the description of Khalife walking away from a van that had stopped near the Wandsworth roundabout, which would add up as that is the method he used to escape, griping onto the bottom of a food van.

Terror suspect spotted amid ongoing manhunt

Khalife was reportedly then later spotted walking towards the town centre of Wandsworth, although that is all the information the Met Police reportedly have at this moment, or at least that’s all which is being allowed out into the public domain, as they hope to find their man sooner rather than later.

He was arrested in January this year after it was believed he was a suspected terrorist and spy, with the former army member being a British citizen.

🚨Breaking News: Met police have urged a shop owner to come forwards who believes they have spotted the escaped suspected terrorist, Daniel Khalife. pic.twitter.com/vYWNiVdnYr — GB News (@GBNEWS) September 8, 2023

The former solider was firstly charged with devising a fake bomb that consisted of canisters and several wires during his time in the Stafford barracks before he then faced a second charge accusing him of eliciting personal information from a Ministry of Defence information system about members of the armed forces during his service in August 2021.

He denied all charges and was awaiting trial prior to his escape and has now become the seventh prisoner to escape from prison in England and Wales in the past five years, an alarming statistic for the prison sector.

Daniel Khalife remains on the run in England

Commander Dominic Murphy, who leads the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, told Sky News the following: “A member of the public saw Daniel climbing out from under the lorry and walking towards Wanworth town centre.”

He then later added saying this ‘could be very significant’ as they look to capture Khalife and put the public at rest as continue to live with a terror suspect amongst them.