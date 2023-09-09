Dominic Cummings’ Plots Tory Destruction

By John Ensor • 09 September 2023 • 16:32

Houses of Parliament, Credit: Iapas77/Shutterstock.com

Is Britain ready for a political revolution? According to Dominic Cummings, the controversial former government advisor, he is the man to shake things up.

Recently, Dominic Cummings, previously Boris Johnson’s top aide, unveiled plans to launch a fresh political party to challenge the Conservatives in the subsequent general election, writes the Independent, Saturday, September 9.

A Fresh Political Start

Dominic Cummings has indicated that it’s time to initiate a new political venture with the aim to ‘replace the rotten Tories and win in 2028.’ However, a Conservative detractor voiced their scepticism to the British press, labelling the idea as ‘yet more mad ramblings from a narcissistic egomaniac who is thankfully becoming increasingly irrelevant’.

Criticisms And Praise

Cummings, once the prime advisor to Johnson, lauded Rishi Sunak as the most diligent MP possessing the sharpest intellect. Yet, he criticised him for having no command of authority, no governance blueprint, no coherent message, and no political tactic of any value.

According to Cummings the current system, even with Sunak at its helm, is flawed. He further opined that the Conservatives would not comprehend their shortcomings post-election, nor fathom why the 80-seat majority achieved by Vote Leave was squandered.

Controversial Past And Future Plans

The ex-advisor, who left Downing Street under a cloud in late 2020, became a household name after his controversial drive to Barnard Castle during a lockdown in April. He defended this move, stating it was an eyesight check before his lengthy journey back to London.

Addressing his blog subscribers, Cummings revealed he’s been approached by MPs and benefactors about party rejuvenation. However, he advises them to demolish the existing Tory Party, and prefers messages calling for ‘the start-up party.’

‘This is the time to start building the replacement so that from [10:00 pm] on election night in October-December 2024 the old Party is buried and a new set of people with new ideas start talking to the country and can take over in 2028 and give voters the sort of government they want and deserve,’ Mr Cummings said

Agenda And Objectives

His vision aligns with his prior ambitions with Boris Johnson, focusing on stricter measures concerning crime, national security, and immigration. He also advocates for an exit from the European Convention on Human Rights.

Other proposals include tax reductions or freezes for the working class, minimising state influence, and sealing tax benefits favouring the affluent.

Cummings also proposed linking MP salaries to median earnings, implying a pay cut if average wages decline. ‘The goal is to win in 2028, govern for two terms and then self-destruct as a legal entity, so the project is credibly hardwired to be fundamentally different to a normal party,’ he concluded.