Jingle All the Way: Ryanair Unveils 1.6 Million Extra Christmas Seats for Spain & Portugal

By Anna Ellis • 09 September 2023 • 14:49

Ryanair Unwraps the Gift of Travel This Christmas Season. Image: Ryanair.

Ryanair Unwraps the Gift of Travel This Christmas Season

In a spirited move to embrace the festive cheer early, Ryanair has just made the holiday season brighter by announcing a remarkable addition of over 1.6 million seats on 660 routes.

These extra seats will cater to those embarking on journeys between December 15 and January 8, as they reunite with family and friends to celebrate Christmas.

Whether you’re homeward bound for a heartwarming family reunion, gearing up for a thrilling ski adventure in the mountains, or seeking a dose of winter sunshine in sun-kissed destinations, Ryanair has you covered.

A Festive Fare Extravaganza

To commemorate the addition of these 1.6 million extra seats this Christmas, Ryanair has unwrapped a spectacular seat sale, with fares starting from a mere €29.99.

This incredible offer ensures that celebrating Christmas and ringing in the New Year with loved ones is not just a cherished tradition but also an easily accessible one.

Elena Cabrera, the Country Manager for Spain and Portugal, confirmed: “Ryanair is thrilled to be the bearer of an early Christmas gift for our cherished customers by introducing an extra 1.6 million seats between December 2023 and January 2024 in response to the soaring demand for holiday travel.”

“As Europe’s unrivalled leader in affordable fares and reliability, we take immense pleasure in witnessing passengers confidently book their journeys with Ryanair, knowing that we are the ultimate choice to ensure they reach their loved ones safely and punctually.”

“All of this, of course, without putting a dent in their Secret Santa budget, a tradition we’ve proudly upheld for the past 38 years,” she added.

“So whether your plans include a tranquil Christmas at home, an exhilarating skiing escapade, or swapping snowflakes for some winter sun, don’t delay; seize the opportunity to secure the best available fare by visiting the Ryanair app/website. Book your Christmas flights with Ryanair today and make this holiday season one to cherish.”