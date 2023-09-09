Music Star Arrested At Malaga Airport

By John Ensor • 09 September 2023 • 9:10
Stock image of Malaga Airport.
Credit: Markus Mainka/Shutterstock.com
A rising star in popular music was arrested on his return to the Spanish mainland after performing overseas.
Earlier this week, Cyril Kamer, a leading rapper, was arrested at Malaga airport. The Guardia Civil, in collaboration with the Mossos d’Escuadra, the Catalan regional police, confirmed the arrest following an investigation into an alleged violent robbery, writes ABC.
A video, now trending on Telegram and TikTok, shows Kamer handcuffed in Malaga’s airport waiting area. He’s seen with friends, also escorted by the Guardia Civil. Although he speaks, the audio is unclear. The only discernible sound is a warning from AENA about rogue taxi drivers at the airport.
The video’s release came a day after Kamer’s concert in Melilla, where he performed with other artists. In Melilla, young fans eagerly approached him for photos, and he even invited one onstage to sing ‘Cindirella’. However, during his transit through Malaga, en route to another flight, he was detained.
Kamer, a self-made talent, boasts over 218,000 followers on Instagram and thousands on TikTok. His tracks receive over a million plays monthly. Through his lyrics, he often speaks of his challenging past, detailing nights spent in a ‘black tracksuit’ and a fall from a window. He’s candid about his familiarity with the criminal world, but also speaks of ‘love’.
This isn’t Kamer’s first brush with the law. He’s alluded to such encounters in his songs. On 9 March, he appeared in court over alleged burglaries and thefts. These incidents reportedly occurred in 2020. Upon his court exit, a video surfaced showing a large group of friends cheering him on.
‘I come from the underworld; from underage doing missions,’ he rapped in ‘March 9’, a track he released before his court appearance. He’s confessed that his recent songs lean more romantic because ‘the judges listen to him too’.
Like several Spanish rappers, Cyril Kamer has spoken about a tumultuous childhood, potential ties to crime during his teenage years, and finding redemption through music and his fans.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
