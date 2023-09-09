By Aaron Hindhaugh • 09 September 2023 • 9:50

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Chelsea have reportedly warned Mykhailo Mudryk over the amount of time he is spending in the gym, as well as the excessive activities he’s doing.

Mudryk was one of the most-wanted players in Europe in January with both Arsenal and Chelsea keen on the Ukrainian international who had just starred in the Champions League by scoring four goals and registering two assists in the group stages alone.

It was Chelsea who jumped in at the last minute to sign Mudryk despite the Gunners launching several bids for the winger, but it now looks as though missing out on the Ukrainian could have been a blessing in disguise as he’s yet to score in the Premier League.

Chelsea warn Mudry over excessive gym work

It’s been a slog for Mudryk this season under Mauricio Pochettino with the winger still yet to start a Premier League match, despite him clearly putting in the effort behind the scenes and more specifically, in the gym as he posts frequently on his Instagram.

While many will view this as a positive as Mudryk is just getting his down and putting the work in behind the scenes that will almost force Pochettino to let him have a chance to impress from the beginning, Chelsea certainly have not seen it in the same way.

This is because according to reports, Chelsea have warned Mudryk about his frequent visits to the gym and told him to tone down the work he is doing in the gym amid concerns the winger is now overdoing it and the intense programmes he’s putting himself through are not going to be beneficial in the long-term.

Mudryk struggling with Premier League life

Doing work in the gym is usually a good thing as it helps players build up muscle and become stronger to help fend off opposition players, however, doing too much could increase the risk of injury both on and off the pitch as well as putting on too much muscle that could then slow them down.

That would be a major problem for Mudryk as he relies heavily on his speed to beat defenders and get out of tough situations with the Ukrainian ranking as one of the fastest players in the Premier League last season, so he must adhere to this warning from Chelsea if he is to impress Pochettino.