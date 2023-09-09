By Anna Ellis • 09 September 2023 • 15:46

Unveiling Spain's Virgo Connection: The Day of Highest Births. Image: Evgeny Atamanenko / Shutterstock.com

Take a journey through Spain’s fascinating birth statistics, where a peculiar astrological alignment seems to shape its birth patterns.

From 1921 to 2020, Spain has had its fair share of births, but one day reigns supreme in the numbers game, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

January 1, is the dawning of a new year, a day filled with celebration and hope.

But for Spain, it’s more than just a symbolic date, it’s the day that welcomed the most newborns into the world. A staggering 120,434 bundles of joy entered the realm on this day.

Surprisingly, if you inspect births by month, neither January nor December takes the crown.

Instead, it’s September that steals the spotlight, especially in its latter half.

And the grand champion of birth dates within this Virgo-dominated nation? It’s none other than September 24, with a remarkable 116,827 births.

September maintains its pace till the very end, with September 28 witnessing 113,682 newcomers, followed closely by September 29 with 115,558 tiny celebrants.

The month’s final day doesn’t disappoint either, with 112,050 Spaniards opening their eyes to the world for the very first time.

The early days of October keep the baby boom going, with October 1 securing the second spot in the birth race with 119,247 arrivals. However, as mid-October approaches, the pace starts to ease off.

Indeed, Spain appears to be firmly in the grasp of Virgo.

In a surprising twist, the third day with the highest birth count is Father’s Day, a day filled with love and appreciation. On this day, 119,113 Spaniards take their first breaths.

Now, for the flip side of the coin – the days that witness the fewest births.

Paradoxically, these days are close to the day with the most births. The top honour goes to Christmas Day, December 25, with 94,217 births, followed by another holiday, December 6, with 99,692 births during the entire period.

These two festive days witness the fewest new arrivals in Spain, closely trailed by January 3, 4, and 5.

But amidst this pattern, there’s a curious anomaly.

On January 6, the number of births spiked significantly, with 111,618 new Spaniards being born, defying the trends of the surrounding days.

As the drop in births commences in mid-October, it continues into November and December.

But just as the chill of winter settles in, spring arrives, heralding a surge in births, especially in May.

The warmth of June and July sees a moderation in birth rates, but come August, the numbers decrease once more.

The months of August and November emerge as the quietest times in Spain’s maternity wards, painting a unique picture of the nation’s birth rhythms amidst the changing seasons.