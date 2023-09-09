By Jo Pugh • 09 September 2023 • 9:20

The dual roll-out will include Covid and flu vaccinations. Credit: Freepik

On Friday, September 8, the Minister of Health, Marciano Gómez, unveiled the commencement of Covid and flu vaccinations in the Valencian Community.

The campaign is scheduled to start between October 16 and 23, prioritising vulnerable patients.

Gómez conveyed this important information to the media following his chairmanship of the Governing Council of the Hospital Consortium of Castellon Province, responding to questions about the recent upsurge in Covid cases within the Valencian Community, reported Europa Press on Friday, September 9.

Gómez said that Covid is here to stay, acknowledging that although the pandemic has dominated headlines, flu outbreaks are also anticipated.

He noted that in recent weeks, Covid cases have been on the rise, and several hospitals in the region now require the use of face masks. He further elaborated that a meeting of the Interterritorial Council is slated for next Tuesday to establish uniform vaccination criteria.

“We are well-prepared and will commence the vaccination campaign against both Covid and the flu during the week of October 16 to 23”, Gómez affirmed.

The vaccination strategy will prioritise those who are vulnerable, immunocompromised, and at high risk from a health and epidemiological perspective.

Concerning Covid vaccination, Gómez underscored the importance of unifying criteria during an upcoming meeting. The Valencian Community is committed to ensuring that its citizens receive the most effective vaccines available in the market to achieve comprehensive immunisation.

However, he emphasised that adherence to the Ministry’s vaccine guidelines remains paramount.

Residents are advised to book an appointment at their health centre to receive their vaccinations.

In summary, vulnerable individuals will be the first in line for these vaccines, and the government is determined to provide the best available vaccines while aligning with national vaccination policies. This proactive approach aims to safeguard the health and well-being of the Valencian Community’s residents.

Covid cases are increasing in the Valencian Community, hence the dual vaccination programme.