Wells: Crowned UK’s Best Inland Town and Village – Do You Share the Enthusiasm?

By Anna Ellis • 09 September 2023 • 14:20

Wells, Somerset: The Hollywood Darling. Image: Alexey Fedorenko / Shutterstock.com

Nestled in the heart of Somerset, Wells has risen to fame not just as a picturesque destination but also as a favourite haunt for Hollywood film and TV producers.

With its charming streets and stunning architecture, it’s no wonder this quaint city scored a remarkable 83 per cent in the recent Which? survey, securing the coveted title of the UK’s top inland destination.

A Star-Studded Retreat

Wells’ allure doesn’t end with its architectural splendour. This medieval gem has played host to the likes of Cate Blanchett, Chris Hemsworth, and Emily Blunt, who graced its cobblestone streets while filming blockbusters like “Hot Fuzz,” “Dungeons and Dragons,” and the critically acclaimed “Wolf Hall.”

When you stroll through Wells, you’re not just a tourist; you’re following in the footsteps of cinematic legends.

Historical Riches and Natural Beauty

But Wells isn’t just a playground for the rich and famous. It earned a perfect five-star rating for its attractiveness and tourist attractions.

Its crowning jewel is the awe-inspiring Wells Cathedral, a breathtaking masterpiece of Gothic architecture that continues to mesmerize visitors.

The city also boasts a plethora of charming shops, making it a four-star shopping destination, while its picturesque countryside landscapes earned it another four stars for scenery.

Runners-up: Avebury and Corfe Castle

Hot on Wells’ heels are Avebury in Wiltshire and Corfe Castle in Dorset, scoring an impressive 82 per cent and 80 per cent, respectively. Avebury beckons history enthusiasts with its ancient Neolithic stone circle, a 5,000-year-old marvel, set amidst a backdrop of thatched cottages and Georgian townhouses.

Meanwhile, Corfe Castle, built by William the Conqueror in the 11th century, invites visitors to explore its castle ruins, offering stunning vistas of the Purbeck Hills and Poole Harbour.

More Hidden Treasures

Beyond the top three, the list continues to sparkle with gems like Port Sunlight in Merseyside, a living testament to a bygone era, and Ludlow in Shropshire, a town that exudes timeless charm.

Each destination carries its own unique stories and attractions, from canal boat cruises in Llangollen to the historic Melrose Abbey in Scotland, where the heart of Robert the Bruce finds its eternal rest.

Love in Unexpected Places

Even the towns at the bottom of the list, such as Gretna and Bodmin, have their own captivating tales. Gretna Green, famous for its romantic allure, still plays host to countless weddings each year. Bodmin, nestled on the edge of Bodmin Moor, offers a glimpse into history with its transformed jail turned museum and hotel.