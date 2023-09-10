Belgian Minister Of Justice And Pipigate

By John Smith • 10 September 2023 • 16:13

Outside Minister’s house Credit: Vincent Van Quickenborne/VTM

SOMEWHAT different to Watergate is what has been dubbed Pipigate in Brussels which could see the Belgian Minister of Justice in hot water.

Friends of Vincent Van Quickenborne celebrating his 50th Birthday were filmed urinating on a police car outside his home and he had to explain his reaction to Parliament.

There were plenty of videos of the actual event and police started an investigation as to whether this should be classed as a crime of insulting behaviour.

The Minister was summoned to explain what had happened before a Justice committee on September 4 and said that he wasn’t aware of what had happened until he woke up the following day and saw the video on Social Media.

He claimed that he had helped the police enquiry by contacting his friends, telling them off and getting them to appear voluntarily before the local public prosecutor.

According to euronews.com he told the enquiry “I would like to apologise to every police officer in the country […] I completely understand why they are outraged. It’s absolutely unacceptable.”

Unfortunately for the Minister, the Flemish public broadcaster VRT cast doubt on his version and in response, he published a clip from his home CCTV which saw him seeing out his last party guest at around 4am obviously the worse for wear.

Some who have viewed this video suggest that it appears that the Minister is actually pretending to urinate himself although he insisted that he was just tipsy and playing air guitar.

At the end of the day, the Belgians are quite happy with the Manneken Pis but not so happy with the Minister Pis and many are calling for his resignation even though he insists that he has done nothing wrong and as apologised for the ‘unacceptable’ actions of his friends.

It is understood that Prime Minister Alexander De Croo made a brief visit to the party but is not being accused of any impropriety.

