By Anna Ellis • 10 September 2023 • 15:17

Estepona Pioneers Sustainability: First Costa del Sol Town to Establish Low Emission Zone. Image: Vecinos por Navalcarnero / Facebook.

Nestled on the stunning Costa del Sol, Estepona is blazing a trail towards a greener and more sustainable future.

It proudly stands as the pioneer, becoming the first town along this sun-soaked coastline to establish a Low Emission Zone (LEZ).

Estepona’s LEZ, recently endorsed in the Official State Bulletin (BPOE), is not just a milestone; it’s a declaration of its commitment to environmentally-conscious urban planning.

The primary goal? To champion sustainable transportation options while curbing access for the most pollutant-belching vehicles.

This transformative zone will swing into action before the year’s end and unfold in three progressive phases.

In this inaugural phase, set to roll out this year, the city centre will be off-limits to vehicles lacking an environmental label from 8:00.AM to 9:00.PM.

A bold step, indeed. But Estepona has even more ambitious plans.

By 2024, the city will lock out such vehicles entirely, confining them to specific hours if they bear a “B” sticker from the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT).

And by 2025, the regulations will encompass vehicles sporting just the “C” sticker from the DGT.

The footprint of this Low Emission Zone will extend over an impressive 600,000 square meters, blanketing much of the historic heart of the town.

Picture it, with Avenida Andalucía, Tajo and Calle Pilar de Farídos, Avenida de San Lorenzo, and the promenade enveloped within its eco-friendly embrace.

Estepona City Council reassures citizens and visitors alike, stating, “This delineation ensures and guarantees traffic flow through the LEZ via Avenida Andalucía and Avenida San Lorenzo, so mobility within the municipality remains unimpeded on these key routes, unaffected by the constraints of the Low Emission Zone.”

Of course, every rule has its exceptions.

Estepona understands this, and there will be exemptions from these restrictions.

Local vehicles, those delivering essential goods, all vehicles bound for public parking, and visitors heading to hotels will enjoy exceptions.