By Anna Ellis • 10 September 2023 • 14:40

Heroes of the Horizon: Spain's Coastal Guardians Shine in Spectacular TV Debut. Image: Guardia Civil / Facebook.

Mark your calendars for September 11 at 10:00.PM because the National Geographic channel is about to embark on a thrilling journey into the heart of maritime security.

Prepare to be enthralled as “Alert at Sea,” a captivating documentary series, makes its debut.

This series takes you behind the scenes of two elite organisations: the Maritime Service of the Guardia Civil (SEMAR) and the Customs Surveillance Service of the Tax Agency (SVA), revealing their relentless efforts to protect the Spanish coastline.

What sets “Alert at Sea” apart is the unprecedented access granted to showcase the real heroes of the Spanish coast.

With exclusive footage and interviews, this original Spanish production promises to be a gripping experience. And here’s the exciting part: soon, viewers across Europe and the United States will also get to witness this remarkable journey on National Geographic.

“Alert at Sea” immerses you in the world of over 1,200 dedicated agents and officials from the Guardia Civil and the Tax Agency, who confront the daily challenges of combatting illegal trafficking, from drugs to human smuggling.

Armed with state-of-the-art boats and helicopters, these elite teams put their lives on the line to safeguard a staggering 8,000 kilometres of coastline.

This groundbreaking documentary series is composed of 8 thrilling one-hour episodes, airing weekly on the National Geographic channel at 10:00.PM.

The excitement doesn’t end there as the first episode of “Alert at Sea” will also simultaneously grace the screens of National Geographic Wild.

So, get ready to ride the waves of suspense and adventure as “Alert at Sea” casts a spotlight on the unsung heroes who protect Spain’s precious shores.

This is one premiere you won’t want to miss!

Paloma Martín, Director of Programming at National Geographic in Spain, said, “Through various series that we have aired on the channel, we have shown how security forces operate in other countries, but we had never been able to witness how they do it in our own country.”

“When we were given the opportunity to exclusively delve into SEMAR and SVA, we didn’t hesitate to produce ‘Alert at Sea.’ In addition to depicting their work, we have been able to discover the individuals who work in the different teams, human teams that put their lives at risk on a daily basis.”