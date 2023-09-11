A Week Of Unstable Weather Predicted For The Valencian Community With A DANA By The Weekend

By Chris King • 11 September 2023 • 1:03

Image of a person walking under an umbrella in the rain. Credit Ismael Juan / Shutterstock.com

A week of very unstable weather is predicted for the Valencian Community this coming week, especially in the second half.

According to the latest data from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, storms can be expected every afternoon.

Monday, September 11

Cloudy intervals are expected in practically the entire Valencian Community on Monday. In the morning, there will be intervals of low clouds, mists and possible fog banks in the southern half of the region.

From midday, the cloudiness will increase, bringing occasional showers or storms that will be more likely in the interior of the province of Valencia. Temperatures are expected to remain very similar to those of Sunday 10.

Tuesday, September 12

Tuesday will begin with cloudy intervals, although from midday onwards, daytime cloudiness will increase again. This will leave occasional showers and storms of some intensity during the afternoon.

A yellow warning has been issued for the entire interior of the province of Castellón due to rain that could deposit up to 20 l/m² in an hour, accompanied by hail. These episodes will be more likely in the entire northern half of the Community and less likely in the southern half.

Wednesday, September 13

On Wednesday, the sky will once again begin with cloudy intervals that, starting at midday, will give way to increasing daytime cloudiness with probable showers.

Maximum temperatures are expected to drop in Valencia by a couple of degrees, falling from 30°C degrees during the central hours of the day.

Thursday, September 14

The forecast for Thursday is still to be confirmed, although the experts predict that the weather could deteriorate noticeably. Rain is expected to cover the entire territory from the coast to the interior.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the passage of ‘successive storms’ associated with a trough, will cause instability to increase, with rather intense rainfall predicted.

If the current models are met, a new DANA will be generated across Portugal by Sunday, although it is not expected to be as powerful as the one that affected Spain recently.