Four Young People Dead In Barcelona Town Of Montmeló After Being Hit By A Rodiales Train

By Chris King • 11 September 2023 • 0:36

Image of railway tracks. Credit: Liz Kcer/Shutterstock.com

FOUR young people died this Sunday, September 10, after they were hit by a Rodalies train in the Barcelona municipality of Montmeló.

The tragic incident occurred at around 8:22 pm between the stations of Parets del Vallès and Granollers-Canovelles.

Three others who attempted to cross the R3 line at an unauthorized point were transferred to the Mollet Hospital in Barcelona after reportedly suffering anxiety attacks. One other person was discharged at the scene.

It is believed that the group was trying to cross the track when a train came around a curve. The bend reportedly afforded the driver limited visibility and as a consequence, he was unable to avoid the impact, according to 20minutos.es.

Alerta #FERROCAT #Montmeló@semgencat informa que el balanç de persones mortes ascendeix a quatre. Els altres tres acompanyants han estat traslladats a l'Hospital de Mollet. En el tren hi viatjaven uns150 passatgers que no han necessitat atenció sanitària — Protecció civil (@emergenciescat) September 10, 2023

Seven teams of Generalitat firefighters were immediately deployed to the location when the accident was reported. Nine SEM ambulances were also dispatched, along with a helicopter and three psychologists.

Civil Protection activated the Ferrocat protocol and an investigation has been launched by the Mossos d’Esquadra to clarify the causes of the accident.

According to the RAC1 station, the four deceased included three boys and a girl, whose identities have not yet been confirmed.

A total of 150 passengers were travelling on the train at the time of the accident but no injuries were reported. However, the driver required psychological attention.

The group is thought to have been attending the DURO open-air techno music festival which was being held in an area near the Circuit de Catalunya.

Although the line remained closed this evening, the Rodiales train eventually continued on its way at around 11 pm. Its passengers were not allowed to exit the train while it was at a standstill. A group of young people reportedly drew graffiti on the carriages while the train was stopped.

An alternative road service was established on the Parets del Vallès and Granollers-Canovelles section at around 11:30 pm.

According to Adif, the R3 trains between Hospitalet de Llobregat and Parets del Vallès and Granollers to the north, towards Vic, Ripoll and Puigcerdà are all operational.

Raquel Sánchez, the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, tweeted: ‘Dismayed by the terrible accident this afternoon on line R3, in Montmeló. ‘My condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased and my support to the emergency teams and services working in this difficult situation.’

Consternados por el terrible accidente de esta tarde en la línea R3, en Montmeló. Mi sentido pésame a la familia y seres queridos de los fallecidos y mi apoyo a los equipos y servicios de emergencias que trabajan en esta situación tan dura. — Raquel Sánchez (@raquelsjimenez) September 10, 2023

Pere Aragonès, the president of the Generalitat wrote: ‘Absolutely appalled by the multiple train crash in Montmeló, a deadly tragedy that leaves us breathless. The emergency services continue to work and offer support to victims and relatives. The police forces are already investigating the causes of the accident.

Absolutament consternat per l'atropellament múltiple d’un tren a Montmeló, una tragèdia mortal que ens deixa sense alè. Els serveis d'emergències continuen treballant i oferint acompanyament a víctimes i familiars. Els cossos policials investiguen ja les causes de l’accident. https://t.co/csUrD2nNUH — Pere Aragonès i Garcia 🎗 (@perearagones) September 10, 2023

The Catalan regional president explained that the emergency services continued to work and offered support to victims and their relatives. He pointed out that the police forces are already investigating the causes of the accident.