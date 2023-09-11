Medical Alert: Why Susanna Reid Missed GMB

By John Ensor • 11 September 2023 • 10:01

TV presenter Susanna Reid: Credit: Sussana Reid/X

ONE of the UK’s favourite presenters was missing from TV screens this morning due to a health alert.

On Monday, September 11, ‘Good Morning Britain’ viewers were left puzzled when Susanna Reid was notably absent, with co-host Ed Balls requiring a substitute presenter, according to the Express.

Ranvir Steps In For Susanna

Ranvir Singh had to quickly fill in for Susanna. She addressed the viewers, stating, ‘You might be expecting Susanna, it is a Monday morning and I know she’s watching this morning. But, she’s on radio silence.’

It was evident last week that Susanna was struggling with her voice. This issue seemed to have escalated, leading to her absence this Monday. Despite her vocal challenges, Ranvir revealed Susanna’s dedication, ‘Late last night, she was sending emails about the show, fully wanting to be here.’

Susanna’s Health Update

A video message from Susanna was played during the show. ‘Quick update on my voice, which as you can hear is not 100 per cent. I feel absolutely fine but the specialist that I saw on Friday said not to risk it until it is better.’ She expressed gratitude to her GMB team and assured fans of her return.

Ranvir commented post-clip, ‘Well I want to say get better, I just hope your voice gets better because she’s actually fine in herself.’ Ed chimed in, ‘She’s not been ill, it’s just her voice is gone, it’s so frustrating for her.’

Clarifying Health Concerns

Susanna made it clear in her video that she wasn’t suffering from coronavirus. However, it seems a mild infection has affected her vocal cords.

She also shared a message on X: ‘Sorry not to be back @gmb with you all in the morning. Vocal cords still affected. Recovering with specialist treatment and brilliant tips from viewers. See you very soon! Sx’

Susanna Reid, a household name in British television, began her broadcasting journey with BBC. Over the years, she became a prominent figure on ‘BBC Breakfast’. However, in a significant career move in 2014, she transitioned to ITV, joining ‘Good Morning Britain’, where she quickly became a fan favourite. Her dedication and charm have always been evident, making her recent absence all the more noticeable.

Last week, Charlotte Hawkins had to replace Susanna. The 52-year-old presenter, broadcasting live from her dressing room, humorously speculated that a recent heatwave might have inflamed her vocal cords.