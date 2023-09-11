By Jo Pugh • 11 September 2023 • 18:03
The family spent €400 on groceries and took them to Caritas. Credit: Caritas Altea
In a heartwarming display of gratitude and reciprocity, a touching story has unfolded in Altea, demonstrating the power of kindness and community support.
While the identities of the family involved cannot be revealed, this story shows the true meaning of appreciation.
Several months ago, a family from Altea found themselves facing an extremely challenging situation, further complicated by their father’s illness. In their time of need, they turned to Caritas Altea for assistance, seeking help to alleviate their difficulties.
Caritas Altea, always committed to aiding those in need of assistance, and to the best of their abilities, responded by providing the family with essential groceries, with a particular focus on nappies for their baby. This assistance continued for several months as the family navigated through their trying circumstances.
Despite their loss, the family was determined to move on, and concentrate on their work and daily activities, and their situation gradually improved.
Remarkably, this family never forgot the support and compassion they received from Caritas during their darkest hours.
As soon as their own situation stabilised, they generously donated €400 worth of groceries to Caritas Altea, intending it to be distributed among other families facing similar difficulties.
Caritas Altea extended its heartfelt thanks to the family for their touching gesture and, most importantly, for their unwavering attitude on their Facebook page.
“From Carritas Altea, we want to thank you for the gesture, and above all, your attitude for which, once overcome their difficulties, have not forgotten those who helped them, nor those who are today in the situation they were one day.”
“They serve as a remarkable example of individuals who, even after overcoming adversity, continue to remember and support those who are currently experiencing the same challenges they once faced”, stated Caritas.
This story reminds us of the incredible impact we can have on each other’s lives through acts of kindness, empathy, and community support.
It serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of generosity and the ability to make a positive difference, even in the most challenging of times.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
