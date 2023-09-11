By Aaron Hindhaugh • 11 September 2023 • 13:00

England Men's national team manager, Gareth Southgate.

Scotland host old foe and fierce rival, England, tomorrow night in a very special friendly game that celebrates the 150th anniversary of the first-ever international match.

It was back in 1872 when Scotland first welcomed their neighbours England north of the border for a friendly clash in front of 4,000 at West Scotland’s Cricket Club, although it won’t have lived long in the memory with both sides playing out a bore 0-0 draw.

Head-To-Head Results

Surprisingly, this is the first friendly between the two sides in almost nine years, which the Three Lions won at Celtic Park, although they are certainly not strangers to each other with several competitive fixtures taking place in more recent times, and there has been little to separate them.

The last time England and Scotland faced was at Wembley during Euro 2020, which the Three Lions went on to reach the final of, however, when they came up against their old enemy in the group stages, they applied out, yet again, another bore scoreless draw.

That was at Wembley and was heralded as a very good point and performance from Scotland, almost as good as the last clash at Hamden Park when Gareth Southgate’s men required a last-gasp Harry Kane equaliser to salvage a disappointing point for the Three Lions.

Both sides are thriving in Euro 2024 qualifying and look on course to seal a spot at next summer’s tournament which is to be played in Germany, but tomorrow evening’s clash is not for anything but a celebration between two great rivals.

Date and Kick-Off Time

The historic friendly is set to kick-off at 7:45 PM (BST) on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, and will take place at the home of Scottish football, Hamden Park.

Where To Watch

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Scotland vs England will be free to watch on Channel 4, as well as on their dedicated live streaming app and website.

For fans residing in Spain, however, this clash should be available to view on multiple streaming platforms including DAZN and Gol, however, it may require a VPN.

Team News

Scotland are flying high at the moment under the guidance of Steve Clarke having won five consecutive qualifying games, including an impressive outing against Cyprus last week, so they will be keen to keep up this red-hot form.

Therefore, star players such as Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney and Manchester United man Scott McTominay are all expected to line up at Hamden Park tomorrow night.

For England, it’s slightly different. Gareth Southgate has a lot more top-class options and they also stuttered last week against Ukraine drawing 1-1.

So, the likes of Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire could well see their minutes reduced and relegated to the bench in place of bright young prospects, Phil Foden and Levi Colwill, also, with it being a friendly, Harry Kane may be rested for the very eager and clinical Callum Wilson.

Prediction

It will be a very hostile atmosphere at Hamden Park on Tuesday night with no love being lost between these two historic nations, but with Southgate desperate for a win after his Ukraine blunder and poor team selection, I expect the Three Lions to come roaring back.

Scotland 1-2 England

Betting Odds

Scotland to win: 18/5

Draw: 11/4

England to win: 3/4

Odds via SkyBet (Subject to change)