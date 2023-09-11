By Jo Pugh • 11 September 2023 • 10:45

The woman is presumed to have fallen overboard. Credit: CSIC

Maritime Rescue is currently coordinating a search at sea for a woman who was travelling aboard the oceanographic vessel García del Cid.

The woman was last seen on the ship’s deck late on Saturday evening, while the vessel was located off the north coast of Alicante, near Cabo de la Nao, Javea, reported Las Provincias.

The research boat is owned by the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) under the Ministry of Science and Innovation. The distress call was initially made from the vessel at 8.20am on Sunday, September 10.

It appears that no one witnessed her enter the water, and her absence was only noticed on Sunday morning.

Following an inspection of the vessel and the confirmation that she was not on board, the crew alerted authorities to her disappearance and the possibility that she may have fallen into the sea.

Since early Sunday morning, two helicopters, an aircraft, and a Guardia Civil patrol boat have been engaged in the search efforts. The oceanographic ship itself has also joined the search.

This morning, Monday, September 11, increased and intense search efforts are continuing in the waters surrounding Denia and Javea.

The missing crew member is reportedly part of the kitchen staff, according to CSIC sources.

The García del Cid is an oceanographic research vessel, launched in 1979, and was primarily designed for the study of fishing resources. It is equipped with a laboratory on deck and has been continuously upgraded to incorporate new technologies and instruments for marine research in various fields.

It is part of the Ministry of Science and Innovation’s scientific fleet, which comprises of 10 oceanographic vessels of various sizes.

The García del Cid has a length of 37.2 metres, a range of 5,700 nautical miles, and can accommodate up to 12 scientists and 14 technicians during research campaigns. The vessel is based in Barcelona.