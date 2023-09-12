Dangerous Fugitive Captured in Alicante

By John Ensor • 12 September 2023 • 18:58

Wanted man arrested. Credit: PoliciaNacional/X

A notorious gang member with a reputation for extreme violence has been arrested by Spain’s National Police.

A report published on Tuesday, September 12 by Policia Nacional, officers of the National Police arrested a perilous fugitive in Alicante, wanted by German authorities under a European Arrest and Surrender Order.

This individual, a member of a notorious drug trafficking network, was infamous for his extreme methods of extracting information and orchestrating ‘turnarounds’ against rival criminal factions.

A History of Violence

The fugitive‘s heinous acts came to light last year when he, along with his accomplices, tortured two individuals to extract information about members of an opposing group. The victims suffered burns from lighters and injuries inflicted with a drill bit.

Through the SIRENE Office, responsible for exchanging information and coordinating activities, and relentless police efforts, the culprit was eventually traced to a beach in Denia.

A Chilling Encounter In Brandenburg

In the German city of Brandenburg, the fugitive and his associates lured a minor, using a third party, to a local playground. Upon her arrival, they intimidated her into surrendering her mobile phone and forced her into a car. They then took her to an apartment, under their control, where they subjected her to severe torture to gain information about rivals.

Torture Tactics Exposed

The torture was brutal. The young victim endured burns from cigarettes, injuries to her fingers with pipe wrenches, and wounds on her thigh from a drill bit. When she resisted divulging information, the criminals used her phone to impersonate her, contacting one of their targets.

They coerced her into leading them to the target’s residence. Once inside, they repeated their cruel methods, demanding a stash of MDMA. When the drugs weren’t produced, they moved the victims to another location, continuing their torture until they secured a significant sum of money.

Capture In Denia

Known for his extreme violence, the fugitive faced a potential 15-year prison sentence, prompting his escape from Germany. However, by the end of August, through the SIRENE Office’s efforts and thorough police investigations, he was located on a Denia beach. Shortly after, he was apprehended in a shopping centre’s car park.