British Couple’s Tragic Accident

Balmori exit on A8, Llanes, Asturias. Credit:Googlemaps.com

News has just emerged of a tragic accident involving a British couple, believed to be holidaymakers, in Spain.

In the quiet municipality of Llanes, Asturias, a British couple’s journey came to a tragic halt, according to a report in Metro, on Tuesday, September 12.

A Fateful Journey

While navigating the A-8 motorway around 5:30 pm during a heavy downpour, the couple, aged 68 and 65, were involved in a fatal accident. After being dislodged from the motorcycle, the woman was struck by an oncoming car. Firefighters worked diligently to free her from beneath the vehicle. The man, too, faced a similar fate, being hit by a vehicle, believed by locals to be a lorry.

Guardia Civil’s Investigation

‘Two British nationals have died in an accident on the A8 motorway in the municipality of Blanes, near the Balmori exit,’ a representative from the Guardia Civil confirmed. ‘They were a couple aged 68 and 65. They were heading west in the direction of the provincial capital Oviedo when the motorbike they were on overturned for reasons which are still being investigated.’

Were They Tourists?

Sources suggest that the couple were likely visiting Spain, with no indications of them being residents. Their intended destination at the time of the accident remains unknown. Spain, with its rich history, vibrant culture, and picturesque landscapes, has always been a favoured destination for many British tourists. The allure of its coastal towns and the warmth of its people make it a top choice for holidaymakers.

Llanes, A Place of Beauty

Llanes, known for its serene coastline, attracts numerous visitors each year. It stands as a testament to Spain’s natural beauty. Historically, some of its inhabitants ventured to the Americas in search of a better life. Upon their return, they built homes, now referred to as the ‘Indianas’, which add to the town’s unique charm and history. These structures serve as a reminder of the town’s rich past.