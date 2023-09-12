More Than 40 l/m² Of Rain And Wind Gusts Of 130 km/h In Castellón Province

By Chris King • 12 September 2023 • 20:02

Image of a dark cloudy sky. Credit: Arseniy Shemyakin Photo/Shutterstock.com

THE weather took a turn for the worse this Tuesday, September 12 in the Valencian Community province of Castellón.

Residents of the region experienced torrential rain accompanied by strong winds. A sudden change had been made to the forecast on Monday by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency when it issued an orange alert for most of the north of the Community.

Images and video footage uploaded onto social media showed scenes reminiscent of those of the recent DANA that affected most of Spain. Trees were seen swaying due to the strong gusts of wind, while others published images of the hail that fell in the municipality of Segorbe.

Heavy rainfall was reported in many parts of the Community

As reported by AVAMET, the Valencian Meteorological Association, with data updated at 5:45 pm, rainfall of 41.4 l/m² was recorded in Montanejos, with 30 l/m² in Vall de Almonacid and 29.2 l/m² in Aras de los Olmos.

AEMET confirmed that a gust of wind was registered reaching 130 km/h on Burriana Beach. The town itself was flooded as heavy rain fell, with firefighters deployed to rescue a crane operator in Burriana, who found himself stranded some 10 metres up in the air.

Incredible video footage posted by one user showed a car totally crushed beneath a fallen tree in the Castellón town of Nules. The driver apparently escaped unharmed.

One motorist had a lucky escape in Nules, Castellón

‘This man has been born again … Video recorded after the storm in Nules, Castellón’, wrote ValenciaWeather on its X (formerly Twitter) account, with a video provided by Corre from WhatsApp.

There were also intense storms reported in the region of Murcia this afternoon. AEMET predicted the storms would most likely spread to the province of Alicante this evening.

Wednesday, September 13

As reported by the AEMET, rain is expected again on Wednesday in the Valencian Community. Up to 40 l/m² is predicted for the city of Valencia.

A yellow alert has also been issued for Castellón, with the experts warning of rain and storms, which could leave as much as 20 l/m² per square meter in one hour.