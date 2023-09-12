By Aaron Hindhaugh • 12 September 2023 • 9:30

Close up of Chelsea's badge on their home kit.

A lot of Chelsea fans have been left in awe by what new signing Cole Palmer has been doing while on international duty with the England U21 side.

Palmer was the last big-money signing from the lavish spenders Chelsea over the summer as Mauricio Pochettino demanded a final attacking player for his squad following the devasting injury sustained by fellow new arrival, Christopher Nkunku in pre-season.

It was certainly a signing that came out of the blue and one the not many saw coming with Palmer having starred for Manchester City in both the Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup final, netting in both of those games for the Premier League champions.

Chelsea Have A Talented Player On Their Hands

However, following the signing of Jeremy Doku and a limited number of minutes in the opening exchanges of the season, Palmer was more than happy to sitch the cub who’d managed and nurtured him from a very young age, in favour of Pochettino’s Chelsea.

pic.twitter.com/uuyZuM6Z3Y Cole Palmer vs Luxembourg U21: 90 minutes played

1 goal

1 assist

97 touches

61/70 accurate passes (87%)

4 key passes

1 accurate cross

5 shots on target

4/6 successful dribbles

1 foul won

2 tackles A Chelsea player involved in every goal for England as… — Olt Sports (@oltsport_) September 11, 2023

The Blues splashed out £55 million for Palmer who’s only been afforded 234 minutes of Premier League during his career, but the potential to become one of the very best English players is obvious for people to see and Chelsea fans have finally been given a glimpse of what’s to come from their star boy.

Palmer was called up to the England U21 side in this latest international and balled out against Luxembourg in their last game, which left several Chelsea fans drooling.

What Have These Chelsea Fans Had To Say?

“Cole Palmer take a bow” @LondonsFirst_

“Cole Palmer GOAL for England U21. He is going to be outstanding for Chelsea in attack!” @tovers98

“We are really blessed with two extremely promising half-space hackers in Cole Palmer & Carney. Sky is the limit for those two.” @AlexGoldberg_

“- Goal and Assist for Cole Palmer – Assist for Noni Madueke Rivals be very scared when the Premier League returns!!!” @oyimzy

“Cole Palmer football skills are something special. His style of play, his composure on the ball, is a joy to watch and can certainly be a source of inspiration for young footballers. The beauty of sport lies in the diversity of talent and playing styles!” @CFCrof

Sky Is The Limit For Palmer

The fact that Palmer was on the same trajectory and path as England star Phil Foden at Man Cty by sticking with the first team as Pep Guardiola believed it would be better than heading out on loan, suggests how good he can become.

While Man City fans will be gutted to see one of their most exciting young talents depart for a Premier League rival, he was reportedly putting demands on Guardiola ahead of the season which suggests he may not have the best of attitudes when it comes to sharing game time and biding his time.

Therefore, Pochettino has one big handful at Chelsea trying to get Palmer focused on improving his craft and staying away from any off-field talk or discussions as the manager knows what is best for all of his players, and if he does that, then displays such as the one against Luxembourg will become a regularity at Stamford Bridge.