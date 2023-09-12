Driving on Your Car’s Reserve Fuel: The Facts

By John Ensor • 12 September 2023 • 9:59

Empty Fuel Tank. Credit: PixieMe/Shutterstock.com

Ever pondered your car’s distance on reserve fuel? It’s a pressing question, especially when the nearest petrol station is a distant speck on the horizon.

Of course, the answer to this isn’t straightforward. It hinges on two pivotal factors: the car’s fuel tank capacity and its fuel consumption rate. Given these elements, the outcomes are numerous, according to OK Diario.

Small vs Large Cars

Each car manufacturer has its specifications, but typically, a small car can journey between 30 and 50 kilometres once the reserve light comes on. In contrast, larger vehicles, with their more substantial tanks and often more efficient engines, can push to about 80 kilometres.

The Perils Of Relying On Reserve

Regularly driving on reserve is ill-advised for a couple of reasons. Firstly, this means using the fuel settled at the tank’s bottom, where impurities are most concentrated. This can lead to a blocked fuel pump filter over time.

Secondly, the fuel pump thrives on a steady fuel flow. When it’s low, the pump draws in air, straining itself. The outcome? Accelerated wear and tear, necessitating an earlier-than-expected part replacement. Moreover, frequent reliance on reserve can also affect the overall performance and efficiency of the vehicle.

The Law And An Empty Tank

While running out of petrol isn’t illegal, where you end up due to an empty tank can be. As per article 90 of the General Traffic Regulations: ‘The stopping or parking of a vehicle on interurban roads must always take place outside the carriageway, on the right-hand side of the carriageway and leaving the passable part of the hard shoulder free’.

If you’re stranded due to an empty tank, ensure you park safely, not hindering traffic or posing risks to others.

And if a petrol station happens to be nearby, you might think of bringing fuel to the vehicle. But a word of caution: transporting fuel in non-approved containers is a no-no, with fines ranging from €2,000 to €3,000.