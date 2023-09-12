Driving on Your Car’s Reserve Fuel: The Facts

By John Ensor • 12 September 2023 • 9:59
Empty Fuel Tank.
Credit: PixieMe/Shutterstock.com
Ever pondered your car’s distance on reserve fuel? It’s a pressing question, especially when the nearest petrol station is a distant speck on the horizon.
Of course, the answer to this isn’t straightforward. It hinges on two pivotal factors: the car’s fuel tank capacity and its fuel consumption rate. Given these elements, the outcomes are numerous, according to OK Diario.
Each car manufacturer has its specifications, but typically, a small car can journey between 30 and 50 kilometres once the reserve light comes on. In contrast, larger vehicles, with their more substantial tanks and often more efficient engines, can push to about 80 kilometres.
Regularly driving on reserve is ill-advised for a couple of reasons. Firstly, this means using the fuel settled at the tank’s bottom, where impurities are most concentrated. This can lead to a blocked fuel pump filter over time.
Secondly, the fuel pump thrives on a steady fuel flow. When it’s low, the pump draws in air, straining itself. The outcome? Accelerated wear and tear, necessitating an earlier-than-expected part replacement. Moreover, frequent reliance on reserve can also affect the overall performance and efficiency of the vehicle.
While running out of petrol isn’t illegal, where you end up due to an empty tank can be. As per article 90 of the General Traffic Regulations: ‘The stopping or parking of a vehicle on interurban roads must always take place outside the carriageway, on the right-hand side of the carriageway and leaving the passable part of the hard shoulder free’.
If you’re stranded due to an empty tank, ensure you park safely, not hindering traffic or posing risks to others.
And if a petrol station happens to be nearby, you might think of bringing fuel to the vehicle. But a word of caution: transporting fuel in non-approved containers is a no-no, with fines ranging from €2,000 to €3,000.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.