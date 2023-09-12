By Jo Pugh • 12 September 2023 • 13:58

Mary and Roy Casnello, a loving couple, celebrated a wonderful milestone, their Platinum wedding anniversary on Tuesday, September 5th.

Their love story began when Mary was just 17, and Roy was 19. Roy had recently completed his National Service, and their paths crossed at a dance event. It didn’t take long for sparks to fly, and their romance blossomed.

They exchanged vows on Mary’s 20th birthday, marking the beginning of a lifelong journey together.

As they embarked on their marital adventure, Mary and Roy decided to save for a house, eventually purchasing their first home in the charming town of Sutton Coldfield.

Over the years, they welcomed the joys of parenthood, raising two wonderful sons.

Simultaneously, they ventured into the business world, establishing both a general store and a furniture store. Mary, displaying her multitasking skills, also took on the role of office manager at Cadbury, where she dedicated 19 years of her professional life. Roy, on the other hand, continued to work in the furniture business.

Their dedication to hard work and prudent financial planning paid off, allowing them to acquire a bungalow in Dona Pepa in 2000, which served as their cherished holiday home.

Some time later one of Mary’s close friends from her time at Cadbury decided to purchase their bungalow. The Casnellos decided to embrace their well-deserved retirement years, and bought a villa in Quesada.

Mary and Roy remain vibrant and active, regularly participating in keep-fit classes.

Their enduring love and companionship have been an inspiration to all who know them.

To add to their joy, the couple received a congratulatory letter from Queen Elizabeth a decade ago, and this week, they were delighted to receive another letter, this time from King Charles.

Mary playfully quipped, “We also have the MBE – Married Beyond Endurance”, but of course, she was only joking!

Their sense of humour and enduring love are a testament to the enduring strength of their bond.

Mary and Roy, all of the team at Euro Weekly News wish you a very Happy Platinum Anniversary.

Here’s to many more happy years!