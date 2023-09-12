‘Not An Option’ – Manchester United Takeover Twist Emerges

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 12 September 2023 • 9:00

Manchester United's famous stadium, Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is hoping to complete a takeover of Manchester United, has insisted that failure is not an option amid his battle against a Qatari consortium.

Man United have been engulfed in one of the most drawn-out and frustrating takeovers in recent years and the longer that it rumbles on for, the more chance that the TheGlazers have got of actually remaining as majority shareholders at Old Trafford.

There were a lot of interested parties in buying Man United earlier this year but once funds were required to be shown and other tests had to be taken, many were filtered out as timewasters and not able to fund their respective takeover bids and that process has finally whittled it down to two groups.

Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos group who also own French side Nice are one of the leading candidates to take over and with him being a British billionaire who supports the Red Devils, this would be the best option for fans and the greater good of football, mainly because of who the other option is.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe confident in Man United takeover bid

If Ratcliffe was to fail in his bid to purchase Man United, then it would likely be because he was outbid and played by a Qatari consortium, and as Newcastle United fans can vouch for, having a Middle Eastern owner who’s largely backed by the state requires thick skin, a lot of criticism and accepting of their fate.

However, if Ratcliffe is to be believed then the Premier League and Man United fans don’t have to worry about that potentially becoming a reality because, according to the Daily Mirror, the British-born Billionaire has insisted that ‘failure in his bid to takeover Manchester United is not an option.’

The Glazers appear to be unwilling sellers

The businessman is certainly adamant he will become the new owner of Man United in due to time when this drawn-out process reaches its conclusion, however, many in the media have doubted that and believe the two other outcomes of Qatar owning the Red Devils or the Glazers remaining in control are far more likely.

It would be a sort of feel-good story if Ratcliffe – a lifelong Man United fan – was to take over from the Glazers, a group of owners who have reportedly not put a single penny of their own money into the club since they littered it with debt during their own purchase of the club.