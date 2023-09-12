Municipal Cleaning Company Employee Crtitical In Malaga Hospital ICU After Being Trapped Between Two Vehicles

By Chris King • 12 September 2023 • 17:58

Image of Malaga Clinical Hospital. Credit: Díaz Romero, Javier/Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication

A female employee of the Limasam municipal cleaning company of Malaga has been admitted to the intensive care unit of the city’s Clinical Hospital.

The 51-year-old was rushed to the hospital ICU following an accident that occurred on Monday, September 11, in the company’s car park.

As reported by the 112 Andalucia Emergency Service, its operators started receiving calls at around 2 pm. They were informed that a woman had been trapped between two vehicles. Although those present at the time of the incident managed to release her, the woman was said to be unconscious.

Malaga Fire Brigade resources were immediately deployed to the location by the 112 coordinating room, along with an ambulance from the health services. Patrols from the National and Local Police were also dispatched.

After initially treating the woman at the scene, the medical team subsequently transferred her to the Clinical Hospital. Health sources indicated to EFE that the injured woman was admitted with very serious multiple traumas both in her bones and internally. They added that her evolution was pending but that her prognosis was critical, according to malagahoy.es.

A Dutch tourist died after being trapped by his own car in Torremolinos

In a similar incident on Wednesday, July 26, a 36-year-old Dutch tourist died after he was crushed by his own rental car in a car park in the Costa del Sol resort of Torremolinos.

The tragic accident occurred at around 4:30 pm on the top floor of the car park on Calle Los Nidos. He had been staying in a property in the town of Ojén with his wife and two children.

They reportedly decided to visit the La Carihuela district of the town to meet up with some friends. One of these friends was the person who alerted 112 to the accident.

It is believed that the man possibly forgot to engage the parking mode on the car which had an automatic gearbox. According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle suddenly rolled forward and trapped him against a fence. Medics were deployed to the scene but were sadly unable to save the man’s life.